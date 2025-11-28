Matches (30)
IND vs SA (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
WBBL (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
SMAT (19)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Warriors vs Dolphins, Qualifier 2 at, CSA T20 Challenge, Nov 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
WAR Win & Bat
DOLPH Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bowl
DOLPH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Warriors
L
W
W
W
L
Dolphins
L
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Dolphins won by 7 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)
09-Nov-2025
Warriors won by 6 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
29-Sep-2024
Dolphins won by 5 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
25-Apr-2024
Dolphins won by 7 wickets (with 16 balls remaining)
21-Apr-2024
Warriors won by 7 wickets (with 35 balls remaining)
10-Mar-2024
Match details
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|28 November 2025 - day (20-over match)