Uganda vs Hong Kong, 6th Match at Kampala, Challenge League Group B, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Kampala, November 10, 2024, CWC Challenge League Group B
Uganda FlagUganda
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
Tomorrow
7:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 04:54
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days10 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
CWC Challenge League Group B

TeamMWLDPT
ITA11002
HKG11002
UGA11002
TAN10100
SGP10100
BHR10100
Full Table