Kamboj takes career-best eight-for, Gaikwad hits fifty as India C eke out draw

India C 525 (Kishan 111, Suthar 82, Indrajith 78, Chahar 4-73, Mukesh 4-126) and 128 for 4 (Gaikwad 62, Patidar 42, Chahar 2-8) drew with India B 332 (Easwaran 157*, Jagadeesan 70, Kamboj 8-69)

Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj 's career-best haul of 8 for 69 and Ruturaj Gaikwad 's second half-century of the match were the major highlights on a dull fourth day in Anantapur, as India C's second Duleep Trophy 2024-25 fixture petered to a tame draw.

Having begun the day on 309 for 7, India B were bowled out for 332 with Kamboj picking up all three wickets to fall. Abhimanyu Easwaran , the India B captain, carried his bat through and was unbeaten on 157 as his side conceded a 193-run lead early on the final day.

At this point, it seemed certain only India C could force a victory if they wished to. They instead decided to settle for the first-innings honours and were at 128 for 4 after 37 overs when both captains decided to shake hands.

Kamboj's performance was among his most impactful yet in a nascent first-class career. Coming into his 15th game, Kamboj hadn't taken more than three wickets in a single innings previously. His eight-for in Anantapur brought him the second-best figures by a fast bowler in Duleep Trophy history, behind Debasis Mohanty (10 for 46).

India C lost B Sai Sudharsan early when Mukesh Kumar had him bowled for 11. Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar put on 96 for the second wicket, Patidar hitting 42 to go with his first innings 40, before falling to Musheer Khan's left-arm spin.

Rahul Chahar, the legspinner, then had first-innings centurion Ishan Kishan for 1, followed by Gaikwad's scalp in his very next over. The only blip for India C in this game was a leg injury to pacer Sandeep Warrier, which led to him hobbling off after just 1.1 overs.