RESULT
4th Match, Anantapur, September 12 - 15, 2024, Duleep Trophy
India C FlagIndia C
525 & 128/4d
India B FlagIndia B
332

Match drawn

Player Of The Match
38 & 8/69
anshul-kamboj
Kamboj takes career-best eight-for, Gaikwad hits fifty as India C eke out draw

Kamboj's performance was among his most impactful yet in a nascent first-class career

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
15-Sep-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Anshul Kamboj, the new kid on the block for MI, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024, Mumbai, May 6, 2024

Anshul Kamboj starred with 8 for 69  •  BCCI

India C 525 (Kishan 111, Suthar 82, Indrajith 78, Chahar 4-73, Mukesh 4-126) and 128 for 4 (Gaikwad 62, Patidar 42, Chahar 2-8) drew with India B 332 (Easwaran 157*, Jagadeesan 70, Kamboj 8-69)
Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj's career-best haul of 8 for 69 and Ruturaj Gaikwad's second half-century of the match were the major highlights on a dull fourth day in Anantapur, as India C's second Duleep Trophy 2024-25 fixture petered to a tame draw.
Having begun the day on 309 for 7, India B were bowled out for 332 with Kamboj picking up all three wickets to fall. Abhimanyu Easwaran, the India B captain, carried his bat through and was unbeaten on 157 as his side conceded a 193-run lead early on the final day.
At this point, it seemed certain only India C could force a victory if they wished to. They instead decided to settle for the first-innings honours and were at 128 for 4 after 37 overs when both captains decided to shake hands.
Kamboj's performance was among his most impactful yet in a nascent first-class career. Coming into his 15th game, Kamboj hadn't taken more than three wickets in a single innings previously. His eight-for in Anantapur brought him the second-best figures by a fast bowler in Duleep Trophy history, behind Debasis Mohanty (10 for 46).
India C lost B Sai Sudharsan early when Mukesh Kumar had him bowled for 11. Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar put on 96 for the second wicket, Patidar hitting 42 to go with his first innings 40, before falling to Musheer Khan's left-arm spin.
Rahul Chahar, the legspinner, then had first-innings centurion Ishan Kishan for 1, followed by Gaikwad's scalp in his very next over. The only blip for India C in this game was a leg injury to pacer Sandeep Warrier, which led to him hobbling off after just 1.1 overs.
Manav Suthar, who picked up a match-winning seven-for in the first round of matches, went wicketless in this game. His figures read: 33-4-85-0. Musheer, the player of the match last week for his 181, managed just 1 while Sarfaraz Khan, asked to play in this fixture before linking up with the Indian Test squad in Chennai, managed 16.
Anshul KambojRuturaj GaikwadAbhimanyu EaswaranIndia CIndia BIndia C vs India BDuleep Trophy

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

