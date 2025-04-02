Georgia Voll leads Australia A to victory with unbeaten century

Australia A 215 for 5 (Voll 137*, Villiers 3-28) beat England A 214 for 9 (Scrivens 43, Armitage 43, Ginger 5-35) by five wickets

Georgia Voll continued her rapid rise with an unbeaten century for Australia A against their England counterparts, as her side secured a comfortable five-wicket win in the opening encounter of their three-match 50-over series at Cricket Central in Sydney.

Voll, 21, missed the recent T20I leg of the tour - which England A won 1-0, after victory in the opening match followed by two wash-outs - as she was playing for Australia's senior team in New Zealand, where she returned scores of 50, 36 and 75 in their three T20I victories.

And having made her Test debut in Australia's whitewash-sealing innings win against Heather Knight's team in Melbourne in February, Voll continued her winning ways with a commanding innings of 137 not out from 122 balls, as England's sub-par total of 214 for 9 was hunted down with 53 balls remaining.

England A won the toss and chose to bat first, making a very solid start, particularly through Grace Scrivens and Hollie Armitage, who have shared the captaincy on the tour to date and who both made 43 from 59 balls. Earlier, Seren Smale had helped add 61 for the first wicket with Scrivens, and at 98 for 1 in the 21st over, England were on course for a competitive total.

However, Queensland allrounder Sianna Ginger stepped up with a five-wicket haul to instigate a familiar subsidence from England's lower-order. with the key wickets of Armitage and Bess Heath in the same over. Ella Hayward also claimed two wickets in two balls, as Mady Villiers was bowled immediately after Alice Capsey had fallen for 24.

England's bowlers put up a fight initially, with Australia wobbling early on 22 for 2. However, Voll found a solid ally in Charli Knott, who made 33 in a third-wicket stand of 91, before proving a cut above with 13 fours and a six in her unbeaten innings.

Villiers atoned for her golden duck with figures of 3 for 28 in six overs, as England briefly threatened to rally at 125 for 5. But Tess Flintoff provided a powerful finish to the chase with 29 not out from 32 balls.