Welcome to our live report of the first day of the first India-England Test from Chennai. Join us for updates, analysis and colour. You can find our traditional ball-by-ball commentary here

9.25am: Root brings up his 100



England captain Joe Root has been presented with his 100th Test cap by vice-captain Ben Stokes ahead of play. For our extensive coverage of his milestone Test, click here, and don't forget to check out Polite Enquiries with the man himself.

9.00am: England win toss and bat



No hesitation in opting to make first use of this pitch for Joe Root, who is playing his 100th Test today. "I do enjoy playing in India. It's a big challenge and the boys will have to relish it," he says. Virat Kohli admits that he would have batted first, too, and calls it a "good cricketing wicket".

India go in with three spinners but no place for Kuldeep Yadav; no Moeen Ali in England's XI

For India, the big news this morning is that Axar Patel - who looked set to partner R Ashwin as the second spinner - was ruled out 80 minutes before the toss with a knee injury suffered in yesterday's training session. They have decided to pick three spinners in Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem, with Jasprit Bumrah (playing his first-ever home Test) and Ishant Sharma forming a two-man pace attack.

Zak Crawley misses both Chennai Tests after suffering a freak wrist injury, so Dan Lawrence keeps his place and is carded to bat at No. 3. The other big calls: Dom Bess plays ahead of Moeen Ali, while Jimmy Anderson is preferred to Stuart Broad.