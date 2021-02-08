Join us for analysis, updates and colour on the fourth day of the series opener

9.50am: Easy pickings

Poor start from England's spinners, and for Bess in particular. Too many balls were either overpitched or back-of-a-length in his three overs this morning, and India have added 27 in six overs, with Sundar reaching his second Test fifty with a cover drive off Leach. The new ball is available: if these two can survive the first 10 overs or so against it then India will grow increasingly confident that this Test can be saved.

9.15am: New ball looms

A useful unbroken stand of 32 between R Ashwin and Washington Sundar last night has given India hope of avoiding the follow-on, but there are only six overs until the new ball is due this morning, and England will be hopeful that James Anderson and, in particular, Jofra Archer can break the stand when it arrives. With 15 minutes to go until we get underway, there's plenty of time to catch up on last night's Polite Enquiries below, or any of the rest of our overnight content.

