Matches (11)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
SA vs PAK (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
NEP Under-19 vs HK U19, 2nd Match at Kathmandu,Nepal vs Hong Kong [U19], Dec 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Mulpani, December 18, 2024, Hong Kong Under-19s tour of Nepal
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NEP Under-19
L
L
L
W
W
HK U19
W
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Mulpani Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 December 2024 (50-over match)