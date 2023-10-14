Live Report - India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023, Ahmedabad

Both teams have won both their opening games at this tournament. Their batting is functioning better than expected – largely because their middle-orders have begun pulling their weight.

India – Rohit’s India – function off a method. He has reminded his squad that he will be picking a horses for courses XI and that they shouldn’t take it personally if they’re left out. He has led by example in asking his batters to be more aggressive in white-ball cricket. He gets irritated when the monkey on his back is brought to his attention – as if he doesn’t know its there. India haven’t won a world championship since 2017. His answer to those questions typically involve how – even if they’re not gone all the way – they’ve been one of the very few sides who have invariably made it to the semi-final legs of those tournaments. He’s asking an impatient fan base to have the one thing with which they always struggle. Faith.