Live Report - India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023, Ahmedabad

Live Report - India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023, AhmedabadBy Alagappan Muthu
The art and the artists
Both teams have won both their opening games at this tournament. Their batting is functioning better than expected – largely because their middle-orders have begun pulling their weight.
India – Rohit’s India – function off a method. He has reminded his squad that he will be picking a horses for courses XI and that they shouldn’t take it personally if they’re left out. He has led by example in asking his batters to be more aggressive in white-ball cricket. He gets irritated when the monkey on his back is brought to his attention – as if he doesn’t know its there. India haven’t won a world championship since 2017. His answer to those questions typically involve how – even if they’re not gone all the way – they’ve been one of the very few sides who have invariably made it to the semi-final legs of those tournaments. He’s asking an impatient fan base to have the one thing with which they always struggle. Faith.
Pakistan have brought structure to their game too. Very recently they secured a landmark player contract deal. This year they’ve also committed to a style of play that they’ve called – rather unimaginatively considering just how much they win at social media – “the Pakistan way”. Two of their best innings on this tour came off the bats of who most of the world thought was Test match specialists. At a time when their superstar, Babar Azam, is going through a tiiiiiiny little lull, the others are stepping up. And then there’s their bowling. No metric on earth can match up to the feeling they produce. Dread in the minds of the opponents. Joy in the hearts of their faithful. An extra dose of that intangible, inexplicable magic will be needed today to compensate for the loss of one of their number – Naseem Shah - on one of the flattest pitches on earth.
Dil Dil Pakistan
This was the Pakistan team arriving in India for the start of the World Cup. Volume up, please.
They won the first two games playing in front of fans who were serenading them. That won’t be the case today. It’s a pity.
India have welcomed the Pakistan players with open arms. I’m probably being naïve in saying so but I wish they’d done the same with the fans. Because as Sidharth Monga says here in this brilliantly evocative piece, they add so much to the occasion.
Welcome!
It’s India-Pakistan day! You know how I know that? Coz there are more stars on the ground right now than there are up in the sky.
Several of them have already shined bright. Their careers have already been written into history. And yet even such grizzled veterans feel the hair on their back stand on end on India-Pakistan day.
That’s why good captains like Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will try to throttle the hype down. Rohit basically laughed at the idea that he’d have tears in his eyes when the national anthem is sung today. And Babar - last year, on their 1992 memorial run into the T20 World Cup final, he made a point to call up the guy who gave away the winning runs to India and tell him “you are my match-winner”.
Good men thrust into battle give us memories that last a lifetime. There will be 22 of them out there in Ahmedabad today, playing under the watchful eyes of roughly one-eighth of the world’s entire population. #NoPressureRight
Just the fact they’re willing to open themselves up to scrutiny like that feels like a miracle. Let’s not ask any more of them. Let them all just go out there and have the time of their lives too. My name is Alagappan Muthu. Thank you for joining me.
