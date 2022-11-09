England sweat on injuries as India await in blockbuster semi-final

Big picture

The self-anointed big boys of world cricket are going at it at the Adelaide Oval. The neutrals may struggle to pick a side, but one thing is certain - it will be a blockbuster occasion.

Familiarity will breed competition in this instance, given what's at stake. Just a few months ago these two sides spent a concentrated fortnight at one another's throats, with India taking the T20I leg with a pretty convincing 2-1 series win. But things are different now, very much in a good way. Jos Buttler is a more accomplished captain, settled in the rigmarole of the job and his tactics. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has rediscovered his mojo.

England will feel they have an edge of sorts, what with two must-win games ticked off against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to get them out of Group 1. There is a renewed confidence about them as setters having long been chasers, to the extent that the toss may be academic provided evening dew is minimal.

As for India, the only team to have won four matches in the Super 12 stage, the pressure to go on to a reunion with Pakistan at the MCG in Sunday's final will be great, though no greater than what their players usually contend with. Quite apart from their obvious strength is a cerebral approach to their T20 work that gives them a unique edge over opponents before they have set foot on the park. Much of England's public preparation has been on bigging that up while privately racking their brains to take them down a few pegs.

The shorter square boundaries in Adelaide, as detailed in our Tactics Board , will play to the strengths of both batting line-ups. That no Englishman other than openers Buttler and Alex Hales have hit more than one six in the tournament speaks of a middle order that hasn't quite come to the party. And while it's tempting to say they are "due", India will no doubt be focussing on keeping them quiet. One expects Sam Curran's emergence as Buttler's go-to death bowler will also face its sternest test against a side who are striking at 11.90 at the death.

Wherever you look, there are match-ups that could be regarded as game-changing bouts. Don't miss any of them.

Form guide

India WWLWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

England WWLWW

In the spotlight

In a team of superstars, Suryakumar Yadav strides above them all as the man of this World Cup. No one has had a more profound effect on his team - and opponents - quite like this 32-year-old phenom equipped with more scoring options than Erling Haaland. The numbers he's posted so far - 225 at a strike rate of 193.96 - are remarkable, the strokeplay drawing admiration from all quarters, In a team of superstars,strides above them all as the man of this World Cup. No one has had a more profound effect on his team - and opponents - quite like this 32-year-old phenom equipped with more scoring options than Erling Haaland. The numbers he's posted so far - 225 at a strike rate of 193.96 - are remarkable, the strokeplay drawing admiration from all quarters, even AB de Villiers who is the only one that springs to mind when it comes to the consistent destruction this man is serving up. Can he be stopped?

Reliable with the ball, the usual excellence in the field and, against Sri Lanka, finally a score of note with the bat. Picking Ben Stokes in this section is as clear as the blue's SKY. But in Dawid Malan's likely absence, the allrounder is the only batter likely to hold the innings together and take things deep in the event of early losses. They say the big moments find him, and few come bigger than this.

Team news

The only debate for India is whether to play Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik. Pant can upset Adil Rashid being a left-hand batter but Karthik is the finisher who can hit from ball one. Also Pant will have Moeen Ali's offspin to deal with. Going by India's training session, it looks like Karthik will play, having engaged in keeping drills while Pant did not. It is touch and go.

India (possible): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Neither Mark Wood nor Dawid Malan were fully fit at the time of the captain's press conferences but England are willing to give them as much time as possible. Malan batted for a bit with one pad on, while Wood bowled about two overs max - with England understood to be ready to play Chris Jordan in his stead . It was notable that Phil Salt batted for a long period in the nets. Those changes in themselves will bring a degree of uncertainty given England have named unchanged XIs for their World Cup games so far.

England (possible): 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan/Phil Salt, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Adil Rashid.

In the possible absence of Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes could play a key role in holding England's batting together • AFP/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions

Yes, this will be a used pitch, but it was last used on November 4 for the match between Australia and Afghanistan. The groundsman has assured Jos Buttler that he has had enough time to prepare what should not behave like a tired pitch. Buttler said: "I think having talked to the groundsman, his team is really confident that he's had a lot of time to get some really good work into the wicket. He seems very comfortable that it's going to be a really good surface and a consistent surface. At the moment I have no worries about the pitch."

For what it's worth, the pitch for Australia vs Afghanistan started off slow and inconsistent in bounce, but it skidded on nicely at night. Afghanistan came close to chasing down 168. Chasing upon winning the toss might be a good idea, though much of the week leading up to this match has been quite hot so there might be more pace in this pitch. The forecast is fine, albeit with a morning shower predicted. Nevertheless, this should be an uninterrupted match.

Quotes

"These guys are quite dangerous. They've played some really good cricket in the tournament as well, which is why they're here. So we've got to be at our best to win the game."

India captain Rohit Sharma is taking nothing for granted.