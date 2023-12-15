Prasidh and Shardul impress for India A ahead of Tests in South Africa

Pradosh Ranjan Paul made 163, the highest score of the match, in the drawn fixture against South Africa A

South Africa A 319 (Jean du Plessis 106, Hermann 95, Prasidh 5-43, Saurabh 3-83) and 152 for 2 (Valli 72*, du Plessis 50*) drew with India A 419 (Paul 163, Shardul 76, Sarfaraz 68, Jones 4-100, Plaatjie 3-65)

Prasidh, who is in India's Test squad for the two-Test series in South Africa, could make his Test debut on Boxing Day if Mohammed Shami is ruled out because of a lingering knee niggle.

Prasidh picked up his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket in the fixture against South Africa A, triggering a lower-order collapse. From 293 for 4, the hosts slumped to 319 all out early on the third day. His figures of 5 for 43 in 18.1 overs included a hat-trick spread across two overs to dismiss the last three batters - all bowled. Prasidh's wickets included Jean du Plessis , who top scored with 106, while Rubin Hermann made 95.

Shardul and Vidwath Kaverappa picked up one wicket apiece, while left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar took 3 for 83 in 26 overs.

India A's reply was led by Paul, who made his fourth hundred in first-class cricket. Paul, Tamil Nadu's highest run-getter at the 2022-23 Ranji season, scored 163, the top score of the match. He put together two century stands: 130 with Sarfaraz Khan, who made 68, and then 152 with Shardul to overcome a wobble and take the lead. Shardul smacked 76 off 98 balls and India A eventually finished with 417. Seam-bowling allrounder Evan Jones took 4 for 100 for South Africa A.

After the washout on the first day, there wasn't enough time to force a result, and South Africa A scored 152 for 2 in their second innings, with Yaseen Valli and du Plessis making half-centuries, before the game ended in a draw. Mumbai seamer Tushar Deshpande and Saurabh picked up the two wickets to fall.