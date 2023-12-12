Matches (6)
Match delayed by rain
2nd T20I (D/N), Gqeberha, December 12, 2023, India tour of South Africa
India FlagIndia
(19.3/20 ov) 180/7
South Africa FlagSouth Africa

South Africa chose to field.

Current RR: 9.23
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 47/3 (9.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:IND 186
SA bowl, India leave out Gaikwad, Iyer, Kishan and Bishnoi

South Africa picked two allrounders in Jansen and Phehlukwayo, and only one spinner, Shamsi

Firdose Moonda
12-Dec-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Shubman Gill will open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Ruturaj Gaikwad left on the bench&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Associated Press

South Africa chose to bowl vs India
After Sunday's series-opener was washed out in Durban without even the toss taking place, things looked up 48 hours later down the coast in Gqeberha. Light drizzle abated in time for the second match after the surface was under cover for most of the day and heavy cloud hung over St George's Park. Aiden Markam, who won the toss, wanted his bowlers to get first use of conditions.
South Africa resisted the urge to give left-arm seamer Nandre Burger his first cap and stuck with players they have used before. Matthew Breetzke was confirmed to partner Reeza Hendricks at the top of the order, with Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs all in the line-up. There was no room for Donovan Ferreira but Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlulwayo were both included in an XI that included two allrounders but only one spinner. Tabraiz Shamsi was preferred over Keshav Maharaj for this match.
India opted for Shubman Gill over Ruturaj Gaikwad - who is out with an illness - at the top of the order but could not fit in legspinner Ravi Bishnoi or Deepak Chahar and chose Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar instead. Suryakumar Yadav, standing in as captain for this series, was happy to lose the toss and equally carefree about the make-up of his team. Instead of focus on next year's T20 World Cup, he has "told the boys to enjoy themselves."
South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Matthew Breetzke, 3 Aiden Markam, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Lizaad Williams, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Mukesh Kumar
IndiaSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs IndiaIndia in South Africa

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Win Probability
IND 66.76%
INDSA
100%50%100%IND InningsSA Innings

Current Over 20 • IND 180/7

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Coetzee 19 (14b 1x4 1x6) SR: 135.71
W
Arshdeep Singh c Phehlukwayo b Coetzee 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
W
Live Forecast: IND 186
Powered by Smart Stats
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
YBK Jaiswal
caught03
Shubman Gill
lbw02
NT Tilak Varma
caught2920
SA Yadav
caught5636
RK Singh
not out6839
JM Sharma
caught13
RA Jadeja
lbw1914
Arshdeep Singh
caught01
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 5)
Total180(7 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
