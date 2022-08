Series - and T20 World Cup spots - on the line as West Indies vs India goes to Florida for the weekend

A lot of focus will be on Rohit Sharma's fitness after he retired hurt with back spasms in the third T20I. He has missed more matches than he has played since assuming full-time captaincy, and India will not want to risk a serious injury so close to the World Cup. He will play only if fully confident of his fitness. On the bowling front, India could go full-strength by picking Harshal Patel over Avesh Khan, who has not had the best of series.