Batters in focus as West Indies look to go back-to-back against India

Given India had a longish tail in Tarouba, they could consider bringing in Jaiswal for one of the wristspinners

Big picture: Fearless approach sets the tone In the In the first T20I on Thursday, there was a hint of the fearlessness and the freedom with which both West Indies and India batted. Despite losing both opening batters inside three balls of the fifth over, Nicholas Pooran pumped Yuzvendra Chahal for a four and a six off the next three deliveries. Next over, he deposited Axar Patel for a six and four.

Fast forward to the run chase where India too lost both openers early. They were scoring at less than a run a ball two deliveries into the final over of the powerplay when debutant Tilak Varma pulled back-to-back sixes to show us just a glimpse of the future

Both teams are filled with eye-catching hitters and the T20 format offers the perfect stage to entertain only it was the bowlers who shone the brightest. India's spinners did not let the odd boundary throw them off their plans and West Indies' seamers used their change of pace to pull off a fine defence.

The last time West Indies beat India in successive T20Is was in 2016 . That only four runs separated the teams in Tarouba perhaps points towards a closely contested five-match series.

Form guide West Indies WWLWL (Last five completed T20Is; most recent first)

India LWWLW



In the spotlight: Shepherd and Hardik Romario Shepherd has faced just 185 balls across 13 innings in T20Is and sent 34 of them for a six or a four. That's a balls per boundary ratio of 5.44, which fits a player who usually bats at No. 6 or lower. He has a strike rate of 205.88 in the last five overs in T20Is this year, the second-best for any batter to have faced at least 30 deliveries in that phase. While he managed just four from six balls on a used pitch against India, his two previous T20I knocks were an unbeaten 44 off 22 and another unbeaten 41 off 18 - both against South Africa in March 2023. If Shepherd can keep this form going, then he all but becomes a shoo-in ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

Contrast that with Hardik Pandya 's recent form. When he first came into the side, he was a finisher. Now he seems to prefer batting up the order. But it's not entirely working. Since the T20Is against New Zealand last November, India's short-format captain strikes at only 106.31 in the middle overs, hitting just one out of the 95 balls he has faced for six. If that's him biding his time for the death, then a strike rate of 119.23 doesn't quite make the job well done territory. All but set to lead a refreshed and a much younger T20I side of India in the medium term, he will be keen to show the way before it gets too late.

Romario Shepherd has been one of the fiercest strikers at the death • Associated Press

Team news: How do India shorten their tail? West Indies wouldn't want to tinker with a winning combination, especially since one more victory would take them close to a series win.

West Indies (probable): 1 Brandon King, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Johnson Charles (wk), 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Rovman Powell (capt), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Obed McCoy

Playing three spinners in Tarouba left India with four No. 11s. So even as they needed only 37 from the final 27 balls, once the last recognised batter - Axar- fell it became a tall ask, though Arshdeep Singh did give West Indies a scare. That might force India to play Yashasvi Jaiswal, the only spare batter in the squad, leading to a toss up between Kuldeep and Chahal.

India (probable): 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Sanju Samson, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mukesh Kumar

Pitch and conditions: Rain expected Two of the last five T20Is at Providence Stadium in Guyana have been washed out. The scores batting first in the three completed games were 146, 157 and 163, with the chasing team winning twice. Going by that trend, prepare for more middling scores and more rain.

Stats and trivia With a minimum of 40 wickets taken by Full Member bowlers in T20Is, only four have an average less than 15, and an economy rate under seven. Kuldeep is one of them.

Kyle Mayers averages only 20.81 as opener in T20Is. That is the second-lowest for any West Indies batter to have opened at least 20 times in the format.

West Indies and India had played a T20I at Providence in 2019 too. But no member from the visitors' playing XI from that game is part of the squad for the ongoing T20I series.

Quotes "This series will be decided on how the West Indian batters bat spin in those middle overs. If we bat spin good during the middle overs, then we have lot of batters and a lot of power in the back end… That makes left-handers - [Shimron] Hetmyer, [Nicholas] Pooran and Kyle Mayers - very important."

West Indies captain Rovman Powell states what could be key to their success

