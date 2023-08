India's misfiring batters in the spotlight as West Indies eye series win

In the spotlight - Hardik Pandya and Kyle Mayers

India captainhas exuded cool-guy energy despite the losses. "It is what it is," he said, rather philosophically, after their loss on Sunday. While he's found his bowling rhythm, his batting has not reached its usual level, and he's also been under scrutiny for his tactics on the field. In the first T20I, Hardik gave the last over of the powerplay to Axar Patel, despite the in-form and left-handed Pooran's presence in the middle; that over ended up costing 14 runs. In the second T20I, Hardik did not bowl out his best bowler - Yuzvendra Chahal - during a nail-biting chase when West Indies' lower order was struggling. The constant presence of left-handers at the crease also meant Axar ended up playing as a pure batter in the second T20I, after being taken for 22 runs in two overs in the first game.