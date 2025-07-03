Suryavanshi's 31-ball 86 gives India 2-1 series lead

India U19s 274 for 6 (Suryavanshi 86, Malhotra 46, Chouhan 43) beat England U19s 268 for 6 (Rew 76*, Dawkins 62, Chouhan 3-30) by four wickets

Indian 14-year-old breakout star Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit the third fastest half-century in India Under 19s history off an astonishing 20 balls to set up victory over England in this third Youth One-Day International at Northampton and go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Suryavanshi showed the prowess which earned him worldwide headlines earlier this year when he made the second fastest century in IPL history. Striking six fours and nine sixes in the run-chase, Suryavanshi was in total command as he made a scintillating 86 from just 31 deliveries, flaying England's bowlers to all corners.

Such was his rate of scoring that, by the time he was dismissed, India were already 111 for two after only eight overs, and, with Vihaan Malhotra showing exquisite timing in a knock of 46 (34 balls. seven fours, one six), India looked on course for a quick victory. However, Malhotra's wicket was the first of three to fall for 30 in six overs before an unbroken, positive partnership of 75 in 11.1 overs between Kanishk Chouhan (43) and RS Ambrish (31) saw India home with 33 balls to spare.

For England, Somerset keeper-batter Thomas Rew continued his sparkling form, cracking an unbeaten 76 off just 44 balls to help England post 268 for six. Rew followed up his 131 on Monday, smiting nine fours and three sixes in a match reduced to 40 overs a side after morning rain.

Kent's Ben Dawkins made 62 off 61 balls (8 fours, 1 six), his highest score in Youth ODIs to give England a solid platform in an opening stand of 78 with Isaac Mohammed (41).

But while Hampshire's Ben Mayes made 31, England suffered a mini collapse, losing four for 35 runs in 6.3 overs before Rew and Ralphie Albert (21) staged a 60-run stand in 8.2 overs. Rew then wrapped up the innings, hitting 21 off the penultimate over.

Earlier, Dawkins started positively, twice driving Henil Patel through cover point, while Mohammed was given an early reprieve when he was dropped at mid-off. Mohammed then upper cut two sixes as Deepesh Devendran's third over went for 17 runs before bringing up England's 50 off 38 balls.

Chouhan (3 for 30) reined back scoring, just six coming off his first three overs, while fellow off-spinner Malhotra had Mohammed caught behind.

Dawkins powered Naman Pushpak over wide long-on before running a sharp two to bring up England's 100 off 15.3 overs, while Mayes swung Ambrish through midwicket to celebrate the 50 partnership with Dawkins off 47 balls.

Mayes was dropped in the deep on 20, but Pushpak broke through with the googly, bowling Dawkins as he went back to cut. Chouhan removed Mayes, also bowled going back to the spinner, before Rocky Flintoff (16) top edged Chouhan to wide long-on.

Rew inside-edged his first ball but didn't look back, taking consecutive boundaries off Pushpak, sweeping and driving through extra cover.

While Chouhan struck again, Joe Moores flicking to wide mid-on, Rew kept up the momentum, forging a partnership with Albert and deploying the sweep against Pushpak once more.

Rew marked England's 200 in style, moving outside off-stump to swing Patel over fine leg for a massive six. He then collected three boundaries off the next four deliveries, bringing up the 50 partnership off 37 balls in the process.

After Albert was caught at midwicket, Rew made the most of the 20 balls remaining, moving outside off to upper cut Ambrish over short third man to reach his half-century.

In a productive penultimate over, Rew smashed Devendran with the breeze over midwicket for six before edging through the vacant slip area, punching through cover and scooping for six.

Suryavanshi began forcefully, powering Minto over long-off and picking up Morgan for consecutive sixes over backward square, the first flying out of the ground.

Minto was fortunate to grab the first wicket, skipper Abhigyan Kundu punching a full toss to a diving Mayes at point, but Suryavanshi continued to attack, taking 17 off one Morgan over, including consecutive sixes over deep cover to bring up India's 50 off only 4.4 overs. He duly reached his half-century with his fifth six before dispatching another over the changing rooms into the car park before rocking back and sending yet another over extra cover.

Suryavanshi swung spinner Albert legside to bring up the 50 partnership with Malhotra off just 16 balls, his partner contributing just five of them. But Suryavanshi's remarkable innings ended when he pulled a Wade slower ball to Moores at backward square leg. Maulyarajsinh Chavda then fell without scoring, cutting Wade straight to backward point where Moores took a good diving catch.

Rahul Kumar (27) hooked Alex Green behind square for six, sharing a stand of 46 with Malhotra, who played his first ultra-aggressive shot when he climbed into a free hit from Wade. His downfall came with a chip back to Albert. Kumar departed when he backed out of a pull and edged to gully, while Harvansh Singh Pangalia (11) was caught on the crease and bowled by Green.