Live Report - KKR, SRH eye direct route to final

Live Report - KKR, SRH eye direct route to finalBy Deivarayan Muthu
SRH opt to bat; Gurbaz to open for KKR
Cummins wins the toss and chooses to bat on what he thinks will be a "high-scoring pitch". Okay, black soil or red soil? It's a mix of both, according to Shreyas Iyer. The KKR captain says he was looking to bowl first anyway. SRH retain Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, the young leggie from Jaffna, in their XI while KKR bring in Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Phil Salt, who has left the IPL. This will be Gurbaz's first outing this season.
Here's Al Muthu from Ahmedabad: "I'm supposed to be watching people train but I can't because Dre Russ' kicks. One is bright orange that could prolly be seen from the moon, the other is disappointingly sober. He's been banging on pace balls into the wicket while Mitchell Starc is bowling Mitchell Starc lengths. There's a pretty good crowd in as well and the DJ is keeping them occupied. Looks like the KKR fans outnumber the SRH fans."
KKR XI: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Venkatesh Iyer, 4 Shreyas Iyer(capt), 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Mitch Starc, 9 Vaibhav Arora, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Subs bench: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford
SRH XI: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, 11 T Natarajan
Impact Subs bench: Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh
After 70 matches, only four teams are standing in IPL 2024. Table-toppers KKR will face SRH today, with a spot in the final up for grabs. Whoever wins today will enjoy a four-day break before the final on Sunday while the loser will have to take a detour to face the winner of the Eliminator for another crack at the final. So, KKR or SRH - who will be the first finalist of IPL 2024? I'll let you be the judge. Toss in about 30 minutes.
Who's got Steve Smith out more times in the nets? Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins pic.twitter.com/xB5vvfNE26— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 21, 2024
