Live Report - KKR, SRH eye direct route to final

Cummins wins the toss and chooses to bat on what he thinks will be a "high-scoring pitch". Okay, black soil or red soil? It's a mix of both, according to Shreyas Iyer. The KKR captain says he was looking to bowl first anyway. SRH retain Vijayakanth Viyaskanth , the young leggie from Jaffna, in their XI while KKR bring in Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Phil Salt, who has left the IPL. This will be Gurbaz's first outing this season.