Qualifier 1 (N), Ahmedabad, May 21, 2024, Indian Premier League
SRH chose to bat.

Updated 39 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - KKR, SRH eye direct route to final

By Deivarayan Muthu

SRH opt to bat; Gurbaz to open for KKR

Cummins wins the toss and chooses to bat on what he thinks will be a "high-scoring pitch". Okay, black soil or red soil? It's a mix of both, according to Shreyas Iyer. The KKR captain says he was looking to bowl first anyway. SRH retain Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, the young leggie from Jaffna, in their XI while KKR bring in Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Phil Salt, who has left the IPL. This will be Gurbaz's first outing this season.
Here's Al Muthu from Ahmedabad: "I'm supposed to be watching people train but I can't because Dre Russ' kicks. One is bright orange that could prolly be seen from the moon, the other is disappointingly sober. He's been banging on pace balls into the wicket while Mitchell Starc is bowling Mitchell Starc lengths. There's a pretty good crowd in as well and the DJ is keeping them occupied. Looks like the KKR fans outnumber the SRH fans."
KKR XI: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Venkatesh Iyer, 4 Shreyas Iyer(capt), 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Mitch Starc, 9 Vaibhav Arora, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Subs bench: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford
SRH XI: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, 11 T Natarajan
Impact Subs bench: Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh
Welcome!

After 70 matches, only four teams are standing in IPL 2024. Table-toppers KKR will face SRH today, with a spot in the final up for grabs. Whoever wins today will enjoy a four-day break before the final on Sunday while the loser will have to take a detour to face the winner of the Eliminator for another crack at the final. So, KKR or SRH - who will be the first finalist of IPL 2024? I'll let you be the judge. Toss in about 30 minutes.
All Match News

Two of the quickest-scoring teams will be in action in the first qualifier in Ahmedabad. Follow all the action, colour, stats and insights right here

He is an hyper-aggressive dasher but can also be the all-round package who can fit among India's ranks

Also, KKR might delay Russell's arrival as much as possible to see if SRH trust Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to bowl at him deep into the innings

From being injury prone in 2023 to "leaner and lighter" in 2024, he has become KKR's reliable bowler this IPL

The two sides have not met since their respective season openers in March, which KKR won by four runs

SRH Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TM Head
bowled02
Abhishek Sharma
not out32
RA Tripathi
not out84
Extras(w 1)
Total12(1 wkt; 1.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1493201.428
SRH1485170.414
RR1485170.273
RCB1477140.459
CSK1477140.392
DC147714-0.377
LSG147714-0.667
GT145712-1.063
PBKS145910-0.353
MI144108-0.318
Full Table
