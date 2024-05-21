Live Report - KKR, SRH eye direct route to final

After 70 matches, only four teams are standing in IPL 2024. Table-toppers KKR will face SRH today, with a spot in the final up for grabs. Whoever wins today will enjoy a four-day break before the final on Sunday while the loser will have to take a detour to face the winner of the Eliminator for another crack at the final. So, KKR or SRH - who will be the first finalist of IPL 2024? I'll let you be the judge. Toss in about 30 minutes.