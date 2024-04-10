Live blog - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Hello, hello. Tonight the IPL takes us to Jaipur, where Rajasthan Royals are looking to extend their perfect start to the season and make it five wins out of five. They’re humming along beautifully, with Jos Buttler putting a slow start to the season behind him with a superb hundred in their most recent game, against Royal Challengers Bangalore. All they need now for more or less all their engines to fire in unison is Yashasvi Jaiswal putting some runs on the board.

They’re up against a Gujarat Titans team that has lost its last two matches to compound a poor start to the season. Apart from the loss of their old captain Hardik Pandya, who went back to Mumbai Indians in the pre-season, they’re also struggling with the injury-enforced absence of David Miller, who appears unlikely to return just yet – judging by the words of fast bowler Spencer Johnson on the eve of the match. Titans have a 4-1 record against Royals, though, and those four wins include the IPL final of 2022. Can they extend this excellent head-to-head? We’ll find out very soon.