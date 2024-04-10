Live blog - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Live
Live blog - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat TitansBy Karthik Krishnaswamy
Two changes for Titans
Shubman Gill, the Titans captain, has chosen to bowl. No Miller or Saha, who are yet to recover fully from their respective injuries. Matthew Wade comes in for Kane Williamson, and Abhinav Manohar for BR Sharath, who kept wickets in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants.
No Shahrukh for Titans, but he's on the subs bench.
Sanju Samson is captaining Royals for the 50th time, by the way. He says he's grateful for the support he's had at Royals, particularly from coach Kumar Sangakkara. "When you're the captain, you never do it alone."
Kuldeep Sen comes into Royals' XI, with Nandre Burger sitting out. Burger isn't on the subs bench either, but an interesting name there - Keshav Maharaj has the chance to make his IPL debut as an Impact sub. Ashwin, Chahal and Maharaj would be a terrific spin attack, should Royals go that way.
Rajasthan Royals XI: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Kuldeep Sen, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Subs bench: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini.
Gujarat Titans XI: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Vijay Shankar, 4 Abhinav Manohar, 5 Matthew Wade (wk), 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Noor Ahmad, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Spencer Johnson, 11 Mohit Sharma.
Subs bench: BR Sharath, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore.
Is it time for SRK?
Titans shelled out INR 7.4 crores for M Shahrukh Khan, the big-hitting Tamil Nadu middle-order batter, at the auction, making him the fifth-most expensive player in their squad. He's yet to feature this season. Is today to be his day?
We may need to wait a little while to find out, though, because it's drizzling in Jaipur.
Can Royals make it five in a row?
Hello, hello. Tonight the IPL takes us to Jaipur, where Rajasthan Royals are looking to extend their perfect start to the season and make it five wins out of five. They’re humming along beautifully, with Jos Buttler putting a slow start to the season behind him with a superb hundred in their most recent game, against Royal Challengers Bangalore. All they need now for more or less all their engines to fire in unison is Yashasvi Jaiswal putting some runs on the board.
They’re up against a Gujarat Titans team that has lost its last two matches to compound a poor start to the season. Apart from the loss of their old captain Hardik Pandya, who went back to Mumbai Indians in the pre-season, they’re also struggling with the injury-enforced absence of David Miller, who appears unlikely to return just yet – judging by the words of fast bowler Spencer Johnson on the eve of the match. Titans have a 4-1 record against Royals, though, and those four wins include the IPL final of 2022. Can they extend this excellent head-to-head? We’ll find out very soon.
