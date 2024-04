Live blog - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill, the Titans captain, has chosen to bowl. No Miller or Saha, who are yet to recover fully from their respective injuries. Matthew Wade comes in for Kane Williamson, and Abhinav Manohar for BR Sharath, who kept wickets in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants.

No Shahrukh for Titans, but he's on the subs bench.

Sanju Samson is captaining Royals for the 50th time, by the way. He says he's grateful for the support he's had at Royals, particularly from coach Kumar Sangakkara. "When you're the captain, you never do it alone."

Kuldeep Sen comes into Royals' XI, with Nandre Burger sitting out. Burger isn't on the subs bench either, but an interesting name there - Keshav Maharaj has the chance to make his IPL debut as an Impact sub. Ashwin, Chahal and Maharaj would be a terrific spin attack, should Royals go that way.

Rajasthan Royals XI: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Kuldeep Sen, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

Subs bench: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini.

Gujarat Titans XI: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Vijay Shankar, 4 Abhinav Manohar, 5 Matthew Wade (wk), 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Noor Ahmad, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Spencer Johnson, 11 Mohit Sharma.