Little misses out as Ireland bowl; Zimbabwe make three changes

Zimbabwe made three changes after poor batting displays in the first two ODIs. Takudzwanashe Kaitano was brought in for his first game of the series, while Innocent Kaia and Luke Jongwe returned to the side. Captain Sikandar Raza said Ryan Burl was still going through concussion protocols and was ruled out of the third ODI. Richard Ngarava missed out due to a groin injury, while Milton Shumba had to make way for team balance.