Little misses out as Ireland bowl; Zimbabwe make three changes

Ireland opted to bowl in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, making just one change to the XI that played the first two games. Left-arm spinner Theo van Woerkom came in for seamer Josh Little, who was ruled out with a niggle after taking career-best figures of 6 for 36 in the second ODI.

Zimbabwe made three changes after poor batting displays in the first two ODIs. Takudzwanashe Kaitano was brought in for his first game of the series, while Innocent Kaia and Luke Jongwe returned to the side. Captain Sikandar Raza said Ryan Burl was still going through concussion protocols and was ruled out of the third ODI. Richard Ngarava missed out due to a groin injury, while Milton Shumba had to make way for team balance.