Ireland U19 vs Zim U19, 1st Youth ODI at Harare, ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19, Apr 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Youth ODI, Harare, April 03, 2025, Ireland Under-19s tour of Zimbabwe
Zim U19 chose to field.

Current RR: 4.96
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 19/2 (3.80)
YODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Ethan Marshall* 
00000.000 (1b)0 (0b)
Daniel Murray 
(rhb)
390033.332 (6b)3 (9b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Panashe Mazai 
6.412834.202720-
Michael Blignaut 
803013.752820-
MatRunsHSAve
100*-
3342717.00
MatWktsBBIAve
133/289.33
111/3030.00
 Last BatSebastian Yeates 17 (24b) FOW201/6 (40.4 Ov)
1w
W
2
1w
1
1w
1w
40th
1
1
39th
1
1
W
38th
1
1
37th
1
1w
4
Match centre Ground time: 12:09
40.5
1w
Mazai to Marshall, 1 wide
40.4
W
Mazai to Yeates, OUT
Sebastian Yeates c Mudzengerere b Mazai 17 (24b 1x4 0x6) SR: 70.83
40.3
2
Mazai to Yeates, 2 runs
40.3
1w
Mazai to Yeates, 1 wide
40.2
1
Mazai to Murray, 1 run
40.2
1w
Mazai to Murray, 1 wide
40.1
Mazai to Murray, no run
40.1
1w
Mazai to Murray, 1 wide
end of over 402 runs
IRE19: 195/5CRR: 4.87 
Daniel Murray2 (7b)
Sebastian Yeates15 (22b 1x4)
Michael Blignaut 8-0-30-1
Panashe Mazai 6-1-21-2
39.6
1
Blignaut to Murray, 1 run
39.5
Blignaut to Murray, no run
39.4
Blignaut to Murray, no run
39.3
Blignaut to Murray, no run
39.2
Blignaut to Murray, no run
39.1
1
Blignaut to Yeates, 1 run
end of over 392 runs • 1 wicket
IRE19: 193/5CRR: 4.94 
Daniel Murray1 (2b)
Sebastian Yeates14 (21b 1x4)
Panashe Mazai 6-1-21-2
Michael Blignaut 7-0-28-1
38.6
Mazai to Murray, no run
38.5
1
Mazai to Yeates, 1 run
38.4
Mazai to Yeates, no run
38.3
Mazai to Yeates, no run
38.2
1
Mazai to Murray, 1 run
38.1
W
Mazai to O'Brien, OUT
Robert O'Brien b Mazai 16 (24b 1x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Ireland U19
010203040050100150200OVERSRUNS
Match details
Harare Sports Club
TossZimbabwe Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days3 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Collin Tlou
Zimbabwe
Iknow Chabi
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
David Shawane
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Emmanuel Dube
Ireland U19 Innings
Player NameRB
J West
caught832
F Ogilby
caught6980
A Leckey
bowled6677
R O'Brien
bowled1624
S Dijkstra
run out05
S Yeates
caught1724
D Murray
not out39
E Marshall
not out00
Extras(lb 1, nb 6, w 16)
Total202(6 wkts; 40.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>