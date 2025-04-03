Matches (7)
Ireland U19 vs Zim U19, 1st Youth ODI at Harare, ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19, Apr 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
1st Youth ODI, Harare, April 03, 2025, Ireland Under-19s tour of Zimbabwe
Current RR: 4.96
• Last 5 ov (RR): 19/2 (3.80)
YODI CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (1b)
|0 (0b)
(rhb)
|3
|9
|0
|0
|33.33
|2 (6b)
|3 (9b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|6.4
|1
|28
|3
|4.20
|27
|2
|0
|-
|8
|0
|30
|1
|3.75
|28
|2
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|1
|0
|0*
|-
|3
|34
|27
|17.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|1
|3
|3/28
|9.33
|1
|1
|1/30
|30.00
Last Bat: Sebastian Yeates 17 (24b) • FOW: 201/6 (40.4 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 12:09
40.5
1w
Mazai to Marshall, 1 wide
40.4
W
Mazai to Yeates, OUT
Sebastian Yeates c Mudzengerere b Mazai 17 (24b 1x4 0x6) SR: 70.83
40.3
2
Mazai to Yeates, 2 runs
40.3
1w
Mazai to Yeates, 1 wide
40.2
1
Mazai to Murray, 1 run
40.2
1w
Mazai to Murray, 1 wide
40.1
•
Mazai to Murray, no run
40.1
1w
Mazai to Murray, 1 wide
end of over 402 runs
IRE19: 195/5CRR: 4.87
Daniel Murray2 (7b)
Sebastian Yeates15 (22b 1x4)
Michael Blignaut 8-0-30-1
Panashe Mazai 6-1-21-2
39.6
1
Blignaut to Murray, 1 run
39.5
•
Blignaut to Murray, no run
39.4
•
Blignaut to Murray, no run
39.3
•
Blignaut to Murray, no run
39.2
•
Blignaut to Murray, no run
39.1
1
Blignaut to Yeates, 1 run
end of over 392 runs • 1 wicket
IRE19: 193/5CRR: 4.94
Daniel Murray1 (2b)
Sebastian Yeates14 (21b 1x4)
Panashe Mazai 6-1-21-2
Michael Blignaut 7-0-28-1
38.6
•
Mazai to Murray, no run
38.5
1
Mazai to Yeates, 1 run
38.4
•
Mazai to Yeates, no run
38.3
•
Mazai to Yeates, no run
38.2
1
Mazai to Murray, 1 run
38.1
W
Mazai to O'Brien, OUT
Robert O'Brien b Mazai 16 (24b 1x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
Ireland U19
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Toss
|Zimbabwe Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|3 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Ireland U19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|8
|32
|caught
|69
|80
|bowled
|66
|77
|bowled
|16
|24
|run out
|0
|5
|caught
|17
|24
|not out
|3
|9
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 6, w 16)
|Total
|202(6 wkts; 40.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>