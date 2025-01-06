Matches (5)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (1)

Eagles vs Mountaineers, 9th Match at Harare, Logan Cup, Jan 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Harare, January 06 - 09, 2025, Logan Cup
PrevNext
Mashonaland Eagles FlagMashonaland Eagles
Mountaineers FlagMountaineers
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
EAGLE Win & Bat
MOUNT Win & Bat
EAGLE Win & Bowl
MOUNT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:16
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days6,7,8,9 January 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
RHINO421174
MOUNT310257
ROCKS300348
EAGLE311143
TUSK302128
Full Table