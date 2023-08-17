Danny Lamb burst, George Bartlett fifty help lift Somerset off bottom

Durham collapse from 134 for 2 to 181 all out on way to six-wicket defeat

Somerset 182 for 4 (Bartlett 55) Durham 181 (Lees 63, Lamb 3-25, Thomas 3-40) by

Somerset put in a complete performance with bat and ball to ease past Durham by six wickets in their Metro Bank One-Day Cup Group B match at South Northumberland in Gosforth.

Durham struggled to find their timing at the start of their innings amid impressive bowling from Danny Lamb , who ended the innings with figures of 3 for 25. Alex Lees offered resistance with 63 in a partnership worth 78 with David Bedingham, but once Bedingham was run out the hosts lost their final eight wickets for 47 to slump to 181 all out.

Somerset had no issues chasing down the target, romping their way home with 23.1 overs to spare. George Thomas and Andrew Umeed set the platform before George Bartlett blasted his second half-century of the tournament to secure a dominant win for the visitors and effectively end the hosts' hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Somerset won the toss and were justified in their decision as Durham failed to get away. Michael Jones endured a torrid time in the middle, struggling to time the ball on a tough surface and overcast conditions. He was dropped on 1 before he finally fell for 6 off 30 as Lamb found his inside edge and James Rew claimed a simple catch.

Lamb continued to put the Durham batters under pressure as the hosts struggled to score three runs per over in the opening third of the innings. Scott Borthwick became Lamb's second victim when he was pinned lbw for 11, reducing the hosts to 56 for 2.

Lees and Bedingham responded with a calm approach against the seamers. After seeing off the threat, both players began to up the ante against the Somerset spinners.

Bedingham cleared the rope twice from Shoaib Bashir's offspin, racing his way a run-a-ball 35 during their stand for the third wicket. Lees ground his way to a deserved half-century, his third of the competition, manoeuvring the hosts towards a solid platform.

But a miscommunication between Lees and Bedingham would hand Somerset the breakthrough as the South African was run out. The wicket sparked a collapse in the Durham ranks, falling from 134 for 2 to 181 all out. Lees picked out George Thomas on the fence from the next ball, while Jonathan Bushnell and Liam Trevaskis fell cheaply to the spin of Josh Thomas.

The lower order wilted amid impressive bowling from the visitors as only two players beyond Lees and Bedingham made double figures, resulting in Durham being skittled out with five overs remaining in their innings.

Somerset eased into their chase through Thomas and Umeed, reaching their fifty partnership for the opening stand within eight overs. George Drissell ended the partnership on 74 by removing Umeed for 36 and Thomas followed in the next over to Trevaskis.

But, Rew and Bartlett calmed any potential nerves in the Somerset dressing room and duly whittled down the victory total with a quickfire stand of 52. Although Rew fell to Trevaskis, Bartlett pushed on with a brutal assault of the Durham bowlers to reach his fifty from 31 balls, including back-to-back sixes against Bas de Leede.