Matches (21)
WI v IND (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
Men's Hundred (3)
LPL (3)
One-Day Cup (7)
Maharaja T20 (4)
RESULT
Group B, Bristol, August 13, 2023, One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
454/3
Somerset FlagSomerset
(38.2/50 ov, T:455) 256

Gloucs won by 198 runs

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Report

James Bracey thumps 224* as Gloucestershire pile on 454

Depleted Somerset side thrashed as records tumble in West Country derby

ECB Reporters Network
13-Aug-2023 • 5 hrs ago
James Bracey drags leg-side&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Harry Trump/Getty Images

James Bracey drags leg-side  •  Harry Trump/Getty Images

Gloucestershire 454 for 3 (Bracey 224*, O Price 77, Dent 65) beat Somerset 256 (Umeed 55, van Meekeren 3-34, Shaw 3-42) by 198 runs
James Bracey struck an unbeaten double century as records tumbled in Gloucestershire's 198-run win over Somerset in their Metro Bank One-Day Cup derby clash at Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.
The hosts blitzed their way to their highest-ever List A total of 454 for 3 on the back of Bracey's 224 from 151 balls, which was also a record List A score by a Gloucestershire batter. Josh Shaw and Paul van Meekeren claimed three wickets apiece as Somerset managed 256 all out in reply.
Bracey crashed 30 fours and five sixes as the wicketkeeper-batter took centre stage, just four days after Somerset's attack had seen India star Prithvi Shaw hit a double century against them for Northamptonshire.
Bracey's innings easily saw him surpass the previous best List A score by a Gloucestershire batter, a mark that Tony Wright had set with 177 against Scotland at Bristol in 1977.
Gloucestershire's total was also the second-highest ever in List A county cricket and beat the club's previous record mark of 401 for 7 against Buckinghamshire in 2003.
The stage for the destructive batting, which saw the hosts hit a total of 15 sixes, was set by a 105-run opening stand between Bracey and Chris Dent in just 13.1 overs.
Dent smacked 65 from 38 balls before he was caught of Somerset teen George Thomas, but new man Oliver Price simply picked up the baton.
Price and Bracey shared an effortless 213-run second-wicket stand the pair dominating the away attack and setting up a final 10-over blitz that saw Gloucestershire add 136.
Price played the anchor role as Bracey took the Somerset attack apart before he fell to 19-year-old offspinner Shoaib Bashir for 77 from 83 balls in the 42nd over.
Gloucestershire only accelerated from there as Ireland international Harry Tector blasted 37 from 17 balls and Graeme van Buuren added an unbeaten 35 from 12 balls as Bracey remained to post the first double century of his Gloucestershire career in any format.
Andrew Umeed was the only Somerset batter who was able to pass fifty in their response with James Rew and Curtis Campher making useful contributions as the required rate ballooned out of control.
Umeed hit 55 from 46 balls before he was bowled by Van Meekeren while Tom Price followed his brother's antics with the bat by removing Thomas and Rew.
When Van Meekeren bowled Somerset captain Sean Dickson for 24 the game slid out of the visitors' control as they lost their final five wickets for 25 runs in 28 balls.
Shaw completed victory, which moves Gloucestershire up to third in Group B, when Bashir was caught by Tom Price. Somerset remain bottom of the group.
James BraceyJosh ShawPaul van MeekerenSomersetGloucestershireGloucs vs SomersetOne-Day Cup

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Somerset Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
GW Thomas
caught2024
ARI Umeed
bowled5546
GA Bartlett
lbw2324
JEK Rew
caught4350
C Campher
caught3227
SR Dickson
bowled2421
JF Thomas
caught2219
DJ Lamb
bowled57
EO Leonard
not out34
JT Langridge
caught65
Shoaib Bashir
caught04
Extras(lb 11, nb 2, w 10)
Total256(10 wkts; 38.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>
One-Day Cup
Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
LEICS541081.743
HANTS431060.560
KENT53206-0.770
NOTTS522050.458
YORKS411040.321
LANCS411040.300
SURR41203-0.999
ESSEX51303-1.004
MIDDX40301-1.123
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WARKS440082.050
NHNTS431061.232
GLOUC532060.134
WORCS53206-0.192
GLAM52205-0.178
DURH52205-0.223
DERBS41302-0.175
SUSS51402-0.879
SOM51402-1.238
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved