Matches (20)
MLC (2)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
ENG v WI (1)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
Men's Hundred (2)
Global T20 (3)
Women's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (6)
WCL 2 (1)
Derbyshire vs Middlesex, Group A at Derby, One-Day Cup, Jul 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Derby, July 27, 2024, One-Day Cup
What will be the toss result?
DERBS Win & Bat
MIDDX Win & Bat
DERBS Win & Bowl
MIDDX Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Derbyshire
L
L
W
L
W
Middlesex
W
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:26
Match details
|County Ground, Derby
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|27 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup News
Kellaway, Douthwaite star as Glamorgan win latest Gloucestershire thriller
Late collapse sees visitors fall short after Ben Kellaway rescued Glamorgan with bat
Will Luxton, George Hill show promise of youth as Yorkshire beat Surrey
Hill also in the wickets as Patel, Foakes efforts aren't enough
Leicestershire blitz Nottinghamshire with the bat to begin title defence
Defending champions off the mark with rain-affected win after posting a mammoth 369 for 6
Zak Chappell's allround masterpiece seals stunning Derbyshire comeback
Career-best 94 not out salvages run-chase after four-wicket haul had bowled out Northants