Ed Barnard cracks 173 as Warwickshire outgun Essex at Chelmsford

Warwickshire 328 for 3 (Barnard 173) beat Essex 324 for 7 (Browne 75, Hannon-Dalby 3-69) by seven wickets

Ed Barnard continued his summer love affair with the Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, by hammering his highest score in List A cricket.

Warwickshire's Metro Bank One-Day Cup captain followed up his personal-best 165 in the Vitality Championship reverse in May by carrying his bat with a 140-ball 173 to underpin a seven-wicket victory over Essex. Barnard, whose previous best was 161, was ably assisted in match-defining stands by Rob Yates, Will Rhodes and Michael Burgess as last year's semi-finalists eased home with 14 balls to spare.

Essex, who won just one game in the 2023 campaign, were again on the receiving end after being put in a green-tinged wicket in front of a crowd of 2,462. And that despite Nick Browne claiming his fourth List A career half-century with seven fours, one of them all run, in an innings of 75 from 90 balls.

The left-handed opener shared stands of 51 with Feroze Khushi, 71 with Robin Das and 55 with Charlie Allison, who went on to contribute a 72-ball 69 and engage in a swashbuckling partnership of 70 with Luc Benkenstein. Olly Hannon-Dalby, meanwhile, chipped in with three wickets in nine balls to finish with 3 for 69.

Chasing a target of six and a half an over to record their highest successful List A run chase, Warwickshire had 97 on the board inside 16 overs when Yates played across one from Tom Westley and was lbw for 42. Both he and Barnard clubbed Noah Thain for sixes with Barnard pulling Ben Allison for another over square leg.

Barnard reached fifty from 39 balls, three figures from a further 50 and 120 balls in t4otla for his 150. He was not finished there, adding a third maximum over long-off against the luckless Thain, and then bringing up the century partnership with Will Rhodes in a further 16 overs. A fourth six marked his 150.

The stand had moved on to 107 when Rhodes, on 41, skied one from Jamal Richards so high that three players converged before debutant wicketkeeper Simon Fernandes put his name to the catch.

Hamza Shaikh did not trouble the scorers, but Burgess was quickly into the groove by sweeping the wicket-taker Benkenstein for six in an over that eventually went for 18 runs. He repeated the dose with an enormous drive off Aaron Beard over long-on and another from a Ben Allison free-hit to bring up the century partnership for the fourth wicket. His own half-century took just 34 balls as he finished on 59 not out from 42 balls.

Earlier in the day, Khushi had bought up Essex's opening fifty by pulling Barnard for four and six off successive balls before he fell next ball to one that nipped back and bowled him.

Barnard had a second when Tom Westley was beaten by a slower delivery and went lbw. Das hung around for 14 overs until he tried to swing Rhodes over midwicket for what would have been only a third four in his 52-ball 35 and was bowled.

Browne reached his half-century from 60 balls and celebrated by executing an uncharacteristic reverse sweep for four. He was finally fourth man out with the score on 199 when he picked out midwicket halfway back to the boundary to give Rhodes a second wicket.

Of the young guns who took over in the middle, Allison was particularly strong through extra cover where the majority of his seven fours came, while Benkenstein launched sixes over extra cover and long-off.