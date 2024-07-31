Matches (10)
Men's Hundred
One-Day Cup
Women's Hundred
SL vs IND
MLC
Canada T20

Kent vs Hampshire, Group A at Beckenham, One-Day Cup, Jul 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Beckenham, July 31, 2024, One-Day Cup
Kent FlagKent
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days31 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WORCS220042.816
HANTS220040.930
DERBS220040.477
SOM211020.002
KENT21102-0.152
DURH21102-0.360
MIDDX31202-1.485
NHNTS30300-0.614
LANCS20200-0.620
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WARKS330061.541
GLAM220042.963
NOTTS321040.962
ESSEX211020.464
YORKS21102-0.699
LEICS21102-2.777
SUSS20200-0.665
GLOUC20200-1.084
SUR20200-3.444
