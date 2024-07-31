Matches (10)
Kent vs Hampshire, Group A at Beckenham, One-Day Cup, Jul 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kent
L
W
L
L
W
Hampshire
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
Match details
|Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|31 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|WORCS
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.816
|HANTS
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.930
|DERBS
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.477
|SOM
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.002
|KENT
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.152
|DURH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.360
|MIDDX
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-1.485
|NHNTS
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-0.614
|LANCS
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.620