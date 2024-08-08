Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (7)
WI vs SA (1)
SL vs IND (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Lancashire vs Middlesex, Group A at Manchester, One-Day Cup, Aug 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Manchester, August 08, 2024, One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
LANCS Win & Bat
MIDDX Win & Bat
LANCS Win & Bowl
MIDDX Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:42
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days08 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
DERBS541080.813
WORCS431060.890
SOM532060.715
HANTS431060.601
MIDDX52205-0.553
DURH52205-0.799
KENT42204-0.307
NHNTS514020.117
LANCS50500-1.362
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
GLAM5500101.252
WARKS5500101.041
NOTTS532060.925
YORKS53206-0.152
LEICS53206-0.857
GLOUC52304-0.138
ESSEX51402-0.047
SUR61502-1.350
SUSS50500-0.582
Full Table