Matches (22)
ENG v WI (1)
SL vs IND (2)
Canada T20 (4)
Men's Hundred (2)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (8)
Women's Asia Cup (1)
MLC (1)
Middlesex vs Northants, Group A at Radlett, One-Day Cup, Jul 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Radlett, July 29, 2024, One-Day Cup
What will be the toss result?
MIDDX Win & Bat
NHNTS Win & Bat
MIDDX Win & Bowl
NHNTS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Middlesex
L
L
W
L
L
Northants
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:20
Match details
|Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|29 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup News
Came, saw, conquered: Derbyshire opener blitzes Middlesex
216-run stand with Luis Reece sets up cruise to nine-wicket victory
Ed Barnard sets up rout, as Will Rhodes and Hamza Shaikh seal it for Warwickshire
Leicestershire rolled aside for 88 in one-sided encounter at Grace Road
Andrew Umeed 114* leads Somerset to narrow victory
Archie Vaughan run out without facing a ball on senior debut in Taunton
Ben Brown bosses Northants with superb unbeaten hundred
Jack and Prest in the wickets for Hampshire to complete 71-run win
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|DERBS
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.477
|WORCS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.813
|HANTS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.420
|DURH
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.140
|SOM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.466
|KENT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.466
|NHNTS
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.790
|LANCS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.140
|MIDDX
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.378