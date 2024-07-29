Matches (22)
ENG v WI (1)
SL vs IND (2)
Canada T20 (4)
Men's Hundred (2)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (8)
Women's Asia Cup (1)
MLC (1)

Middlesex vs Northants, Group A at Radlett, One-Day Cup, Jul 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Radlett, July 29, 2024, One-Day Cup
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days29 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
DERBS220040.477
WORCS110023.813
HANTS110021.420
DURH110021.140
SOM110020.466
KENT10100-0.466
NHNTS20200-0.790
LANCS10100-1.140
MIDDX20200-2.378
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WARKS220042.342
GLAM110020.818
YORKS110020.758
NOTTS211020.497
LEICS21102-2.777
ESSEX10100-0.401
SUR10100-0.758
GLOUC10100-0.818
SUSS10100-0.888
Full Table