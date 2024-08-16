Matches (17)
TBA vs TBA, 1st Quarter Final at , One-Day Cup, Aug 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Quarter Final, August 16, 2024, One-Day Cup
TBA
TBA
Tomorrow
Match yet to begin
Match details
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|16 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|SOM
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|1.217
|WORCS
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.564
|HANTS
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.191
|DERBS
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.048
|DURH
|8
|4
|3
|0
|9
|-0.048
|MIDDX
|8
|3
|4
|0
|7
|-0.764
|KENT
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.619
|NHNTS
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0.231
|LANCS
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-0.841