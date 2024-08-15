Warwickshire lose final group match but bag Edgbaston semi-final

Warwickshire dropped to third but scheduling issues mean they will host the semi-final against Worcestershire

Nottinghamshire 135 for 5 (Haynes 57*, Lintott 3-38) beat Warwickshire 182 (Barnard 31, Lord 3-24) by five wickets (DLS)

Nottinghamshire ended their inconsistent Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign on a high with a 12-run (DLS) victory over Warwickshire at Rugby School.

Warwickshire still qualify for the quarter-finals - they will face Worcestershire at Edgbaston on Friday - but need to reboot after ending the group stage with successive defeats.

The home side was bowled out for 182 in 46.3 overs, only Ed Barnard reaching 30 against an impressive attack led by Robert Lord (3 for 24) and Liam Patterson-White (3 for 26).

Nottinghamshire's reply was heavily rain-affected and closed on 135 for five after 28 overs, chasing a DLS target of 173 in 38. They were in trouble at 62 for 5 but were lifted ahead of the equation by a composed unbroken stand of 73 from Jack Haynes and Tom Moores.

The defeat dropped Warwickshire to third in the final Group B table but they will still host Worcestershire (who finished second in Group A) because New Road will be hosting England Lions vs Sri Lanka on Friday.

Nottinghamshire chose to bowl at a home batting unit deprived of Rob Yates and Hamza Shaikh by England Lions duty. Those two were missed as no Warwickshire batter lasted 50 balls.

Zen Malik, on his debut, soon edged James Hayes to wicketkeeper Moores. Barnard and Will Rhodes took the score to 45 for one before the fall of the former, lbw to a fine delivery from Lord, sent the innings into decline.

Rhodes was run out by a direct hit from the boundary by Haynes. Michael Burgess pushed forward down the wrong line to Patterson-White and was bowled.

Chris Benjamin and Kai Smith added 30 but both fell in Matthew Montgomery's first over, each caught at deep mid-wicket. When Patterson-White trapped Theo Wylie lbw through an ill-judged reverse sweep, three wickets had fallen for one run in seven balls.

Michael Booth edged Patterson-White to second slip as Warwickshire dipped to 141 for 8 before Jake Lintott and Tazeem Ali added 41 in 11 overs to give their side something to bowl at. Lintott hit the only six of the innings, over long on off Montgomery, before skying Lord to extra cover.

Embarking on a target of 183 in 48 overs, Nottinghamshire lost early wickets in thickening drizzle. Freddie McCann chipped Barnard to mid-wicket, Ben Slater edged Booth behind and Haseeb Hameed was adjudged caught at gully off Lintott when the ball apparently bounced before being scooped up by Smith. That wicket, quickly followed by Montgomery edging Lintott behind, tilted the DLS equation Warwickshire's way.