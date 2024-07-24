Matches (12)
MLC (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Asia Cup (4)
TNPL (2)
BAN-A vs PAK-A (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
Women's Hundred (1)

Worcs vs Middlesex, Group A at Worcester, One-Day Cup, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Worcester, July 24, 2024, One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
WORCS Win & Bat
MIDDX Win & Bat
WORCS Win & Bowl
MIDDX Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:07
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days24 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
ESSEX------
HANTS------
KENT------
LANCS------
LEICS------
MIDDX------
NOTTS------
SUR------
YORKS------
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
DERBS------
DURH------
GLAM------
GLOUC------
NHNTS------
SOM------
SUSS------
WARKS------
WORCS------
Full Table