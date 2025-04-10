Matches (8)
Kuwait vs Nepal, 3rd Match at Mong Kok, T20 QUAD (in HKG), Apr 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kuwait
L
L
W
W
L
Nepal
L
W
W
W
W
Ground time: 08:17
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3134
|Match days
|10 April 2025 - day (20-over match)