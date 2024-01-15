Matches (26)
BBL 2023 (1)
Ranji Trophy (15)
Ranji Plate (3)
Super Smash [W] (1)
SA20 (2)
Warm-up (U19) (1)
Super Smash (1)
IND v AFG (1)
SL v ZIM (1)
Elite, Group C, Ahmedabad, January 12 - 15, 2024, Ranji Trophy
Gujarat FlagGujarat
264 & 219
Karnataka FlagKarnataka
(T:110) 374 & 103

Gujarat won by 6 runs

2/113 & 7/42
siddharth-desai
Desai triggers dramatic Karnataka collapse to lead Gujarat to narrow win

Desai, the left-arm spinner, picked up seven wickets as Karnataka went from 50 for 0 to 103 all out

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Jan-2024 • 43 mins ago
File photo - Siddharth Desai ripped through the Karnataka top order  •  Sri Lanka Cricket

File photo - Siddharth Desai ripped through the Karnataka top order  •  Sri Lanka Cricket

Gujarat 264 (Kshitij 95, Umang 72, Koushik 4-49) and 219 (Umang 57, Hingrajia 56, Koushik 3-16, Rohit 3-61) beat Karnataka 374 (Agarwal 109, Manish 88, Raja 3-65) and 103 (Padikkal 31, Desai 7-42, Vaghela 3-38) by six runs
Mayank Agarwal scored the only century of the match. V Koushik picked up seven wickets across two innings. But a Ranji Trophy match Karnataka would have expected to win after setting up a chase of 110 went totally pear-shaped for them, as Gujarat reduced them from 50 for no loss to 103 all out on a pitch where the ball turned and bounced viciously, left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai returning 7 for 42 in a six-run win.
Karnataka started the final innings strongly in Ahmedabad, with Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal, the openers, scoring quickly. Desai had opened the bowling alongside medium-pacer Chintan Gaja, but the task looked beyond them as Agarwal and Padikkal raced away. Agarwal scored 19 in 29 balls, with four fours, and Padikkal was in a hurry, hitting 31 from 29 balls with four fours and a six.
But Desai broke through with Agarwal's wicket in the tenth over, and then got rid of Padikkal and Nikin Jose in his next over. Suddenly, Karnataka were 56 for 3. Time wasn't the issue, and with the likes of Manish Pandey, R Samarth - who had opened in the first innings - and Shubhang Hegde to come, it wasn't a worrying situation yet.
Desai was on a roll, though. Pandey fell for a duck to become Desai's fourth victim, and he added Sujay Sateri and Vijaykumar Vyshak to his tally by the 18th over of the innings, leaving Karnataka tottering at 74 for 6.
Gujarat captain Gaja had removed himself from the attack after bowling just two overs, bringing Rinkesh Vaghela, the offspinner, who got into the act by sending back Samarth and Hegde, who had scored 27 in 37 balls. Desai then got rid of Rohit Kumar - the third duck in the innings - to complete his haul, before Vaghela got his third, Prasidh Krishna, in the 27th over to finish off the game.
The day had started well for Karnataka, as had most of the match till they got to 50 for no loss in their second innings. Gujarat, overnight on 171 for 7 - after having conceded a 110-run first-innings lead - were bowled out in 12.2 overs of action, adding 48 runs along the way. Those were critical in the end analysis.
The win lifted Gujarat to the top of the Elite Group C table, with two wins in two games giving them 12 points.
Karnataka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
MA Agarwal
caught1929
D Padikkal
caught3129
Nikin Jose
caught413
S Hegde
caught2737
MK Pandey
caught09
SS Sateri
bowled26
V Vyshak
lbw01
R Samarth
stumped24
AC Rohit Kumar
caught010
V Koushik
not out410
M Prasidh Krishna
bowled710
Extras(lb 6, w 1)
Total103(10 wkts; 26.2 ovs)
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR2200132.034
MAHA110072.550
HRYNA210171.166
SAU201131.396
JHK100110.238
RAJ100110.000
SVCS101000.648
MNPR202000.355
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MUM2200142.166
CGARH110072.005
UP100131.832
AP201130.664
BENG100111.003
KER100110.546
ASSAM101000.499
BIHAR101000.398
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
GUJ2200121.100
TPURA110062.127
KNTKA211061.327
RLYS100136.310
CHD100110.158
TN101000.797
PNJB101000.549
GOA101000.470
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
BRODA2200121.568
UKHND210170.850
PONDI211061.104
MP100131.711
HP201131.257
J + K100110.083
DELHI101000.546
ODSA101000.531
Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
TN100110.000
TPURA100110.000
Full Table
