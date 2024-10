Live blog - Harshit Rana, Vijaykumar Vyshak make an early mark

He is just nine first-class matches old, but Harshit Rana will be on the plane to Australia next month, after being selected for the Border Gavaskar Trophy . For starters, it is a bold move on the selectors' part to pick him as one of the three uncapped players for the big tour. But you can understand why he has been in the selectors' radar. He is tall, can crank up the pace and his hit-the-deck abilities will be handy in Australian conditions. Even if he does not make a Test debut there, facing him in nets would be good practice for the Indian batters. He was first spotted by the KKR scouts, made his IPL debut before playing domestic cricket. This season, he picked up four-fors in both the Duleep Trophy matches he played, and returned handy scores batting at No. 9. Playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy for the first time this season, he has struck twice early against Assam