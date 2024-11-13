Matches (23)
Elite, Group C, Indore, November 13 - 16, 2024, Ranji Trophy
M. Pradesh chose to field.

Updated 13 mins ago • Published Today

Ranji Trophy blog: Round 5, day 1: Shami set for return in Indore

By Shashank Kishore

UP opt to bat v Karnataka in Lucknow

A fascinating subplot to this Group C fixture. Sunil Joshi, UP's coach, will be plotting and planning against the boys from his state, many of whom he has coached. He also played for many years alongside Karnataka's coach Yere Goud. The match will be played on a green-looking deck at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. There's red-soil underneath.
The match is massively important for both sides as far as knockouts qualification go. With just one win in four games, Karnataka are placed fourth. UP are still searching for their first win and are in the bottom half of the pool. Only two teams qualify for the knockouts. And with just three rounds left, including this one, time is running out for both sides.

Shami's return headlines start of Round 5

It's the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy, and the last one for now as the Indian domestic season drifts into the white-ball formats next week, starting with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The big talking point even before a ball has been bowled is Mohammed Shami's return to competitive cricket for the first time since last year's World Cup final in Ahmedabad.
This game could tell us if he's ready for the rigours of first-class cricket. More importantly, it'd give the national selectors a chance to assess if they can take a punt on him for the second half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As things stand, this is the only red-ball game he'll get to play in until early January if he were to stay back in India. However, if he pulls up well, maybe, just maybe, he could be in with a shout to feature in a practice game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, between the first and second Test?
Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
BRODA4301201.492
J + K4202171.800
MUM4211161.555
SVCS4220130.805
TPURA4102121.716
MAHA412180.891
ODSA402140.415
MEGHA404000.488
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR4400251.547
GUJ4202181.062
HP4220141.197
RAJ4103131.067
UKHND412190.662
HYD412181.210
PONDI402220.768
AP403110.828
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA4202191.279
KER4202151.987
MP4103101.158
KNTKA410390.999
BENG400381.429
UP401350.750
PNJB402240.928
BIHAR403010.423
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
CHD4310191.390
RLYS4202141.040
TN4103121.691
DELHI4112110.773
CGR400481.169
JHK401370.817
SAU402240.794
ASSAM402240.650
