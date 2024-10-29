Live Blog - Harshit-inspired Delhi charge towards first win

Mandeep Singh moved to Tripura after leading Punjab to their maiden SMAT crown • Ishan Mahal/Punjab Cricket Association

Mumbai are in trouble against Tripura, even though there is no imminent threat of defeat just yet. Having bowled Tripura out for 302 for. 148-run lead, Mumbai are tottering at 54 for 5 early on the fourth day. Ajinkya Rahane, the captain, is batting alongside Siddesh Lad in trying to swell the lead that now stands at 202.

Having begun with a defeat to Baroda, Mumbai bounced back to beat Maharashtra. It looked like they would blow Tripura away in the third round, but they've been met with staunch resistance from their two Punjab imports. Jiwanjot Singh, the opener, made 118 and Mandeep Singh, the captain, struck a solid 62 to eat into the deficit.

Will Mumbai's ultra-defensive approach cost them?