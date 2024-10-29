Live Blog - Harshit-inspired Delhi charge towards first win

Mumbai are in trouble against Tripura, even though there is no imminent threat of defeat just yet. Having bowled Tripura out for 302 for. 148-run lead, Mumbai are tottering at 54 for 5 early on the fourth day. Ajinkya Rahane, the captain, is batting alongside Siddesh Lad in trying to swell the lead that now stands at 202.
Having begun with a defeat to Baroda, Mumbai bounced back to beat Maharashtra. It looked like they would blow Tripura away in the third round, but they've been met with staunch resistance from their two Punjab imports. Jiwanjot Singh, the opener, made 118 and Mandeep Singh, the captain, struck a solid 62 to eat into the deficit.
Will Mumbai's ultra-defensive approach cost them?
Despite that massive lead, they had two nightwatchers in Mohit Awasthi and Royston Dias at the crease in the last 30 minutes of play on Day 3. It's a move that should be spoken about, irrespective of how the rest of this game pans out.
Delhi in sight of their first win
At Kotla, Delhi have come back sensationally from nowhere.
First they conceded 330 against Assam.
Then they were reduced to 182 for 6.
Enter Harshit Rana.
The fast bowler, picked last week in India's Test squad for Australia, showed his all-round chops by hitting 59 to go with his five-for. Harshit's was largely a support role to Sumit Chauhan who hit 112, his maiden first-class century.
Siddhant Sharma then made 89 from No. 9 as Delhi ended with 454, a lead of 124.
That lead has now proven to be match-defining as Assam have been reduced to 58 for 6 in the second innings. Harshit has added two more wickets into his bag to take his match tally to seven wickets.
Agni Chopra continues the good habit
8Number of centuries Mizoram's Agni Chopra has hit in his first-class career that is only 17 innings old.
Last season, Chopra became the first batter to score centuries in his first four first-class games.
Son of film critic Anupama Chopra and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who last made the smash hit 12th Fail, Chopra hit 110 and 238* in Mizoram's previous game against Arunachal.
In this round, he backed that up with 218 in Mizoram's first-innings score of 536, which it seems will be enough to inflict an innings defeat to Manipur.
Mizoram have so far won one and lost one game in the Ranji Plate Division. Goa and Nagaland, who could be playing out a potential thriller, are above them on the table as things stand.