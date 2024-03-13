Buckingham's five secure South Australia upset victory over Tasmania

Tasmania were already assured of a place in the Shield final but faced losing hosting rights

South Australia 271 (McSweeney 117) and 175 (Nielsen 53) beat Tasmania 123 (McAndrew 6-44, Doggett 4-36) and 189 (Webster 68, Buckingham 5-64) by 134 runs

Tasmania's hopes of hosting the Sheffield Shield final hung in the balance after they suffered a shock 134-run loss to South Australia inside three days.

Chasing 324 for victory at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Tasmania were bowled out for 189 midway through play on Wednesday. Although ladder-leading Tasmania entered the match knowing their spot in the Shield final was already guaranteed, they needed a win to seal hosting rights.

The loss meant defending champions WA could snatch hosting rights if they beat Victoria.

Tasmania resumed play on Wednesday at 8 for 1 following Matthew Wade's late dismissal at the hands of Buckingham on Tuesday. Buckingham struck again on the third ball on Wednesday to dismiss Caleb Jewell for 11, caught at third slip. Tasmania were reeling at 18 for 3 after Gabe Bell was trapped lbw by McAndrew for a duck.

It was no laughing matter for Tasmania when Jordan Silk was dismissed for 14 by Doggett, but the dismissal itself brought about plenty of laughter. Doggett was initially left despondent after his appeal for lbw fell on deaf ears, but what the paceman didn't realise was the ball had actually clipped and dislodged a bail.

It wasn't until a laughing team-mate dragged him to an unblocked view of the stumps that Doggett realised what had happened.

All hope appeared lost when Buckingham induced an edge from Charlie Wakim to leave Tasmania floundering at 61 for 5.

A 60-run partnership between Jake Doran and Beau Webster got Tasmania to lunch without further loss, but the wheels quickly fell off after the break.

Doran was out when his attempted heave only managed to edge Doggett to slip. Webster continued to battle hard, but the loss of Bradley Hope and Jarrod Freeman reduced Tasmania to 158 for 8, still needing 166 more runs for victory.