McSweeney, Renshaw and Peake star in big Australia A win
Sam Elliott ran through the Sri Lanka batting with five wickets during the first one-day game in Darwin
Australia A 332 for 4 (McSweeney 85*, Renshaw 80, Peake 55*) beat Sri Lanka A 134 (Elliott 5-14) by 198 runs
Matt Renshaw and Nathan McSweeney starred with the bat before Sam Elliott unleashed with the ball as Australia A powered their way to a 198-run one-day victory over Sri Lanka A in Darwin.
Renshaw scored 80 off 84 balls and McSweeney blasted an unbeaten 85 off 63 balls in Friday's match at Marrara Oval to help propel Australia A to a formidable 332 for 4.
Eighteen-year-old Oliver Peake (55 not out from 38 balls) and Jason Sangha (50 from 65 balls) also scored half-centuries.
In reply, Sri Lanka A were bowled out for 134 in 35.4 overs, with Victorian paceman Elliott the chief destroyer in a breakout performance against international opposition from the 25-year-old. Elliott's best List A figures are the 7 for 12 he grabbed while playing for Victoria against Tasmania in September.
Billy Stanlake chipped in with 3 for 18 on Friday in a dominant bowling display by the hosts, with Kamil Mishara (65 off 79 balls) and Pavan Rathnayake the only Sri Lankans to put up any real resistance.
Renshaw looms as a potential middle-order inclusion in Australia's ODI rebuild following the retirements of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. He has already featured in 14 Tests for Australia, but is yet to be chosen in either of the white-ball formats.
McSweeney, with three Tests to his name, is also pushing for an ODI call-up, and he gave his hopes a massive boost with an unbeaten knock that featured nine fours and one six.
Elliott's pace and change of length proved too much to handle for Sri Lanka A, the visitors losing 7 for 25 to go from 109 for 3 to 134 all out.
The two teams face off in two more one-day games before taking part in two four-day matches against each other.