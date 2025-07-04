McSweeney, Renshaw and Peake star in big Australia A win

Australia A 332 for 4 (McSweeney 85*, Renshaw 80, Peake 55*) beat Sri Lanka A 134 (Elliott 5-14) by 198 runs

Renshaw scored 80 off 84 balls and McSweeney blasted an unbeaten 85 off 63 balls in Friday's match at Marrara Oval to help propel Australia A to a formidable 332 for 4.

In reply, Sri Lanka A were bowled out for 134 in 35.4 overs, with Victorian paceman Elliott the chief destroyer in a breakout performance against international opposition from the 25-year-old. Elliott's best List A figures are the 7 for 12 he grabbed while playing for Victoria against Tasmania in September.

Billy Stanlake chipped in with 3 for 18 on Friday in a dominant bowling display by the hosts, with Kamil Mishara (65 off 79 balls) and Pavan Rathnayake the only Sri Lankans to put up any real resistance.

Renshaw looms as a potential middle-order inclusion in Australia's ODI rebuild following the retirements of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. He has already featured in 14 Tests for Australia, but is yet to be chosen in either of the white-ball formats.

McSweeney, with three Tests to his name, is also pushing for an ODI call-up, and he gave his hopes a massive boost with an unbeaten knock that featured nine fours and one six.

Elliott's pace and change of length proved too much to handle for Sri Lanka A, the visitors losing 7 for 25 to go from 109 for 3 to 134 all out.