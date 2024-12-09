Matches (10)
RESULT
Preliminary quarter final, Bengaluru, December 09, 2024, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Bengal FlagBengal
159/9
Chandigarh FlagChandigarh
(20 ov, T:160) 156/9

Bengal won by 3 runs

Shami fires with bat and ball to help Bengal into quarters

Shami has bowled his full quota in all eight of Bengal's matches and will remain with them till SMAT ends

Shashank Kishore
09-Dec-2024
Mohammed Shami struck with his first legal ball, India vs Australia, Men's ODI World Cup final, Ahmedabad, November 19, 2023

File Photo: Mohammed Shami took 1 for 25 in against Chandigarh  •  ICC/Getty Images

Bengal 159 for 9 (Karan 33, Shami 32*, Pramanik 30, Jagjit 4-21, Bawa 2-27) beat Chandigarh 156 for 6 (Bawa 32, Yadav 27, Ghosh 4-30, Seth 2-35) by 3 runs
Bengal are through to the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) after prevailing by three runs in a thriller against Chandigarh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday afternoon.
The hero was seamer Sayan Ghosh, who picked up 4 for 30 to remove the cream of Chandigarh's batting in their pursuit of 157. The target was set up largely by Karan Lal, who top scored with 33, and Writtick Chatterjee, who made a 12-ball 28.
The unlikely batting hero, though, was Mohammed Shami, who walloped an unbeaten 17-ball 32 from No. 10, his highest score in T20s, to give them momentum going into the break.
Chandigarh's hot-and-cold chase was fuelled by Raj Bawa's 32. It came down to them needing 20 off the last two overs with three wickets in hand.
Shami, who had picked up a wicket with his second delivery in his first spell that finished with figures of 3-0-13-1, conceded 12 in his final over upon his return at the death and the equation was brought down to eight off the last six.
Ghosh then bowled two dots and picked up a wicket in the first five deliveries of the over to all but seal the game. With seven needed of one ball, Nishunk Birla hit a boundary and Bengal won by three runs.
Shami has now featured in each of Bengal's eight matches, and has bowled his full quota of overs in every game, while picking up nine wickets at an economy of 7.49. As of Monday, it's understood Shami will remain with the Bengal squad for the remainder of their campaign.
While in Bengaluru, Shami has been working with the National Cricket Academy staff as he continues on his road back to top-flight cricket. He's yet to get the all-clear, however.
On Sunday in Adelaide, India captain Rohit Sharma reiterated the need for caution over not rushing Shami back for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, though "the door remains open". His comments stem from Shami having developed some swelling in his knees while bowling during SMAT.
The Bengal team management has expressed satisfaction at the way Shami has responded to his bowling workload and his intensity all tournament. Shami has opted to rest instead of train on match-eve, a decision which is believed to have been his own with a view to keep him going for the duration of the competition.
Bengal next play Baroda in the round of eight on Wednesday.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Chandigarh Innings
Player NameRB
M Vohra
caught2324
Arslan Khan
caught01
S Bhambri
caught1410
ALR Lubana
caught1416
RA Bawa
caught3220
Pardeep Yadav
caught2719
NS Sharma
caught2217
BB Lather
caught65
Jagjit Singh
run out127
Sandeep Sharma
not out00
Nishunk Birla
not out41
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total156(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MP761241.536
BENG761241.607
PNJB752201.570
RAJ752202.181
HYD734121.974
BIHAR7258-1.646
MIZO7164-2.674
MEGHA7070-4.469
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BRODA761242.353
SAU761242.267
GUJ761241.932
KNTKA734121.092
TN734120.869
TPURA7258-1.181
UKHND7258-1.151
SIKM7070-6.437
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
DELHI761242.224
UP752201.942
JHK752201.893
J + K752201.134
HRYNA734121.672
HP734120.196
MNPR7164-2.370
ARP7070-7.611
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
VIDAR641181.839
CHD642160.224
RLYS632140.741
ASSAM63312-2.213
CGR623100.746
PONDI6248-1.474
ODSA6146-0.106
Group E
TeamMWLPTNRR
MUM651201.213
AP651202.526
KER642160.850
MAHA63312-0.154
SVCS62480.037
GOA62480.114
NAGA6060-4.538
Full Table