Bengal vs Chandigarh, Preliminary quarter final at Bengaluru,SMAT, Dec 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Preliminary quarter final, Bengaluru, December 09, 2024, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Bengal FlagBengal
Chandigarh FlagChandigarh
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abishek Porel
10 M • 403 Runs • 44.78 Avg • 164.48 SR
Karan Lal
9 M • 327 Runs • 40.88 Avg • 166.83 SR
S Bhambri
10 M • 337 Runs • 42.13 Avg • 143.4 SR
Gaurav Puri
10 M • 257 Runs • 32.13 Avg • 164.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SS Ghosh
5 M • 9 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 12.66 SR
Shahbaz Ahmed
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 20.66 SR
RA Bawa
10 M • 15 Wkts • 9.3 Econ • 12.46 SR
Sandeep Sharma
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 16.28 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024/25
Match days9 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy News

UP in knockouts with Bhuvneshwar's hat-trick, Shami continues to prove fitness

Bengal, Chandigarh, Andhra, UP, Baroda, Delhi, MP, Saurashtra, Mumbai and Vidarbha made it to the knockouts

Abhishek hits 28-ball century, the joint second-fastest in T20s

He matched Gujarat's Urvil Patel for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian

Baroda's 349 for 5 breaks world record for highest T20 total

They also shattered the record for most sixes in a T20 innings

Urvil Patel continues to churn out sixes and centuries, Shreyas' hat-trick goes in vain

Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur and Suryakumar Yadav play big roles in Mumbai's win over Services

Saurashtra continue ascent, Karnataka knock out Tamil Nadu, Punjab stay on the edge

Baroda felt Hardik's absence while Naman Dhir continued to impress in the fifth round of SMAT 2024

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MP761241.536
BENG761241.607
PNJB752201.570
RAJ752202.181
HYD734121.974
BIHAR7258-1.646
MIZO7164-2.674
MEGHA7070-4.469
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BRODA761242.353
SAU761242.267
GUJ761241.932
KNTKA734121.092
TN734120.869
TPURA7258-1.181
UKHND7258-1.151
SIKM7070-6.437
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
DELHI761242.224
UP752201.942
JHK752201.893
J + K752201.134
HRYNA734121.672
HP734120.196
MNPR7164-2.370
ARP7070-7.611
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
VIDAR641181.839
CHD642160.224
RLYS632140.741
ASSAM63312-2.213
CGR623100.746
PONDI6248-1.474
ODSA6146-0.106
Group E
TeamMWLPTNRR
MUM651201.213
AP651202.526
KER642160.850
MAHA63312-0.154
SVCS62480.037
GOA62480.114
NAGA6060-4.538
Full Table