M. Pradesh vs Delhi, 2nd semi final at Bengaluru,SMAT, Dec 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd semi final (D/N), Bengaluru, December 13, 2024, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Madhya Pradesh FlagMadhya Pradesh
Delhi FlagDelhi
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 21:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RM Patidar
10 M • 399 Runs • 44.33 Avg • 169.06 SR
VR Iyer
10 M • 274 Runs • 91.33 Avg • 146.52 SR
P Arya
10 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 183.33 SR
YV Dhull
10 M • 277 Runs • 34.63 Avg • 124.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Kartikeya
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 12.33 SR
Avesh Khan
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 21 SR
Prince Yadav
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 13.18 SR
Harsh Tyagi
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 11.4 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024/25
Match days13 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy News

Anuj Rawat leads Delhi's march into the semis

Uttar Pradesh fell 20 short after being set 194, despite a half-century from Priyam Garg, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

Rahane and Shedge help Mumbai knock off 222 to make semis

Vidarbha knocked out despite racing to 221 for 6 in six fest at KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur

Hardik, Meriwala combine to knock out Bengal

Shahbaz Ahmed waged a battle with the bat in a tall chase but ran out of partners in the end

Venkatesh Iyer's all-round effort guides MP to semi-final

Gaud and Harpreet also contributed to the 174 chase as MP entered their first SMAT semis since 2010-11

Shami fires with bat and ball to help Bengal into quarters

Bhuvneshwar and Rinku, meanwhile, teamed up with Vipraj Nigam to help UP blaze past Andhra into the final eight

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MP761241.536
BENG761241.607
PNJB752201.570
RAJ752202.181
HYD734121.974
BIHAR7258-1.646
MIZO7164-2.674
MEGHA7070-4.469
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BRODA761242.353
SAU761242.267
GUJ761241.932
KNTKA734121.092
TN734120.869
TPURA7258-1.181
UKHND7258-1.151
SIKM7070-6.437
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
DELHI761242.224
UP752201.942
JHK752201.893
J + K752201.134
HRYNA734121.672
HP734120.196
MNPR7164-2.370
ARP7070-7.611
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
VIDAR641181.839
CHD642160.224
RLYS632140.741
ASSAM63312-2.213
CGR623100.746
PONDI6248-1.474
ODSA6146-0.106
Group E
TeamMWLPTNRR
MUM651201.213
AP651202.526
KER642160.850
MAHA63312-0.154
SVCS62480.037
GOA62480.114
NAGA6060-4.538
