Matches (18)
ENG v WI (1)
Asia Cup (4)
MLC (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
T20 Blast (7)
LPL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (1)
RESULT
North Group (D/N), Derby, July 19, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
155/8
Durham FlagDurham
(18.5/20 ov, T:156) 159/2

Durham won by 8 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Alex Lees, Colin Ackermann fifties take Durham to victory

Excellent bowling from Nathan Sowter, Ben Raine and Callum Parkinson sets up win for last QF place

ECB Reporters Network
19-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Alex Lees works the ball leg side, Birmingham vs Durham, Vitality Blast, Edgbaston, May 31, 2024

Alex Lees works the ball leg side  •  Getty Images

Durham 159 for 2 (Lees 72, Ackermann 54) beat Derbyshire 155 for 8 (Sowter 2-18, Raine 2-19, Parkinson 2-33) by eight wickets
Alex Lees and Colin Ackermann scored unbeaten half-centuries to take Durham to an eight-wicket victory over Derbyshire Falcons in the Vitality Blast match at Derby.
Lees made 72 off 60 balls and Ackermann 54 from 30 with the pair sharing an unbroken stand of 88 as Durham ended on 159 for 2 to claim the remaining quarter-final place in the North Group.
Durham's victory was set up by excellent bowling from Nathan Sowter, Ben Raine and Callum Parkinson, who took two wickets each to restrict Falcons to 155 for 8.
Most of the Falcons got a start on a slow pitch but no one could go on with Wayne Madsen and Alex Thomson top scoring with 22.
The home side fought hard to defend a modest total but Lees and Ackermann showed experience and nous to take Durham into the knock-out stages.
Falcons had motored to 64 in the powerplay with Paul Coughlin leaking 33 from two overs but their adventure came at the cost of three wickets.
Luis Reece went in the first over, bowled stepping across to Parkinson before David Lloyd cut Coughlin for four and six.
Aneurin Donald drove Parkinson over the long off boundary but then top edged a sweep to backward square.
Coughlin was cut over third man for six by Madsen but responded by having Lloyd caught behind for 20.
Madsen made a brilliant century against Durham in the Blast two years ago so they were relieved when he mistimed a drive at Sowter and holed out to long off to leave the Falcons 65 for 4.
Coughlin returned to have Brooke Guest caught behind and his next ball saw Ross Whiteley edge to slip where Ashton Turner spilled the chance.
Samit Patel cut Matthew Potts over third man for six but Sowter was tying the Falcons down and he struck again when he trapped Patel lbw for 20.
When Whiteley edged a drive at Raine, Falcons were 110 for 7 but Thomson pulled Coughlin for six before Mohammad Amir smashed Parkinson into the front of the media centre.
Raine bowled Amir as he and Potts conceded only 15 from the last three overs to leave Durham chasing 156.
Lees drilled Daryn Dupavillon for two fours but Amir was giving nothing away, conceding only five from his first two overs before taking a smart catch at short third off Pat Brown to remove Graham Clark.
Lees pulled and drove Amir for two fours to take Durham to 45 for 1 at the end of the powerplay but they were being made to work hard by some disciplined bowling.
Although David Bedingham pulled Thomson for six, he dragged the next ball to mid-wicket and after 10 overs, Durham were 75 for 2, needing another 81.
Ackermann eased the pressure with two big sixes over midwicket off Thomson in the 13th over and drove Reece for another off the last ball of the 15th.
Patel conceded only four off his final over but Lees and Ackermann took no risks to see Durham home with seven balls to spare.
Alex LeesColin AckermannNathan SowterBen RaineCallum ParkinsonDurhamDerbyshireDerbyshire vs DurhamT20 Blast

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Durham Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
G Clark
caught1313
AZ Lees
not out7260
DG Bedingham
caught1510
CN Ackermann
not out5430
Extras(lb 2, w 3)
Total159(2 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS14104201.308
NHNTS148418-0.151
LANCS1474171.109
DURH147615-0.325
LEICS146614-0.119
DERBS1467130.112
YORKS146713-0.035
WORCS144108-0.192
NOTTS14398-1.699
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1493200.777
SUSS1495180.607
SOM1485170.497
GLOUC1476150.503
ESSEX1476150.201
GLAM146713-0.592
HANTS144711-0.556
MIDDX14389-1.487
KENT144108-0.486
Full Table