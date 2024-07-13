Matches (20)
South Group (D/N), Cardiff, July 12, 2024, Vitality Blast
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
(10/10 ov) 88/9
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
(9.3/10 ov, T:89) 89/4

Middlesex won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

Luke Hollman keeps lid on Glamorgan in rain-hit match

Runs from Leus du Plooy and Martin Andersson see Middlesex home in game reduced to 10 overs a side

ECB Reporters Network
12-Jul-2024 • 42 mins ago
Martin Andersson works one off the hip, Vitality Blast, Middlesex vs Hampshire Hawks, Radlett Cricket Club, June 06, 2023

Martin Andersson works one off the hip  •  Getty Images

Middlesex 89 for 4 (Andersson 30, du Plooy 28) beat Glamorgan 88 for 9 (Hollman 4-13) by six wickets
Middlesex claimed a six-wicket victory over Glamorgan in their Vitality Blast match in a rain shortened contest in Cardiff.
Luke Hollman's four wickets and runs from Leus du Plooy and Martin Andersson in a game that was reduced to 10 overs a side were enough for Middlesex to secure the win.
Glamorgan lost regular wickets as they managed 88 for 9 from their 10 overs and Middlesex chased that down with three balls to spare to finish on 89 for 4.
Glamorgan will likely need to win all of their remaining fixtures and also hope for favourable results elsewhere if they are to progress in this competition. For Middlesex it may already be too late despite this win given that they can finish on a maximum of 13 points.
Glamorgan made 27 runs inside the opening three overs of powerplay with the openers Will Smale and Kiran Carlson scoring 17 of those. Smale sliced a catch to third off the bowling of Tom Cullen and Carlson became the first of Hollman's four wickets when he was caught at long off by Tom Helm.
The Glamorgan batters kept going after Hollman but they all found it very hard to time the ball. When Hollman claimed the wickets of the experienced Chris Cooke and Marnus Labuschagne within the space of four balls Glamorgan had stumbled to 51 for 6.
That became 52 for 7 when Ben Kellaway skied a ball off Helm and Noah Cornwall took a juggling catch at mid-off. Timm van der Gugten struck some lusty blows to take Glamorgan slightly further towards a target they could defend.
As has often been the case for Glamorgan this season, Mason Crane made late-order runs as he made the highest score of the home side's innings batting at 10. His 18 not out meant that his stand with Jamie McIlroy for the 10th wicket was the highest of the Glamorgan innings.
The opening stand of 55 for Middlesex was far higher than any that Glamorgan had managed in their 10 overs and inside the powerplay du Plooy and Andersson went a long way to breaking the back of the chase.
Du Plooy gave a stiff chance off the bowling of Crane when he was on 23 but Smale could not hold on to the catch at point. Crane did eventually claim du Plooy's wicket when he trapped him lbw for 28.
Jack Davies and Andersson fell to consecutive balls to leave Middlesex with two batters who had yet to face a ball in the middle. Andersson was brilliantly caught by Carlson in the covers off Labuschagne for 30.
Those wickets gave Glamorgan some hope of squeezing out a win but a big six by Hollman of Labuschagne all but secured the win for Middlesex who needed just four runs from the last over. Things were still tense thanks to McIlroy getting Higgins but a four from Joe Cracknell off the first ball he faced gave Middlesex the win.
Luke HollmanLeus du PlooyMartin AnderssonMiddlesexGlamorganGlamorgan vs MiddlesexT20 Blast

Middlesex Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
JL du Plooy
lbw2819
MK Andersson
caught3023
JLB Davies
caught107
RF Higgins
caught14
LBK Hollman
not out73
JB Cracknell
not out41
Extras(b 2, lb 1, w 6)
Total89(4 wkts; 9.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1082161.542
LANCS1163141.110
NHNTS105312-0.367
DERBS1155110.452
DURH115511-0.583
LEICS1145100.113
YORKS1156100.057
WORCS11386-0.454
NOTTS10266-2.159
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1071161.572
SUSS1073140.434
ESSEX1164130.278
SOM1054111.157
GLOUC115511-0.003
GLAM10459-0.844
HANTS10257-0.707
MIDDX11267-1.717
KENT11386-0.548
Full Table