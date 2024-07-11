Matches (15)
MLC (2)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v WI (1)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (3)
RHF Trophy (4)
TNPL (1)
T20 Blast (1)

Gloucs vs Middlesex, South Group at Cheltenham, T20 Blast, Jul 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (D/N), Cheltenham, July 11, 2024, Vitality Blast
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match details
College Ground, Cheltenham
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)17.00 start, First Session 17.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-18.50, Second Session 18.50-20.20
Match days11 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1082161.542
LANCS1063131.110
NHNTS105312-0.367
DURH105411-0.506
DERBS1055100.452
LEICS1044100.216
YORKS10468-0.091
NOTTS10266-2.159
WORCS10284-0.582
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1071161.572
SUSS963120.358
SOM1054111.157
ESSEX1054110.174
GLOUC1054110.161
GLAM10459-0.844
HANTS9247-0.639
KENT10376-0.475
MIDDX10165-2.249
