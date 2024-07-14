Banton brilliance puts Somerset on brink of qualification

Somerset 158 for 1 (Banton 79*, Kohler-Cadmore 43*) beat Hampshire 157 for 7 (Prest 51) by nine wickets

Tom Banton 's destruction of Hampshire put defending champions Somerset within a point of qualifying for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.

Opener Banton whacked an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls in partnerships of 81 and 77 with George Thomas and Tom Kohler-Cadmore to chase down 158 at a canter at Utilita Bowl.

Banton finished off the nine-wicket victory to put Somerset onto 15 points, with only Gloucestershire, who are two points behind but only have one fixture left, able to prevent them from a knockout berth. Hampshire's three-year run of qualification has now officially ended.

James Vince chose to bat first, and he and Ben McDermott began strongly with 45 coming from the first five overs - but from Pretorius and Leach's introductions, Somerset took control. Pretorius, on T20 debut for Somerset, only conceded four runs off the bat in his first over before bowling Vince with sensational delivery that kissed the top of off stump.

McDermott had confidently thumped a couple of fours and a pair of sixes but fell to a Leach dart - the first time the spinner had taken a T20 wicket that wasn't caught. From 78 for 2at the half-way point, Hampshire couldn't find any fluency as Joe Weatherley and Benny Howell fell in quick succession.

Quietly Prest was doing all he could get the innings out of neutral with a style that mimicked prime Vince - with timed power surging through the offside - as he added 32 with James Fuller. Prest had missed the first half of the Blast with a shoulder injury but, having scored 53 for the County Select XI earlier in the month, moved to a fifth Blast half-century in 31 balls.

But he skied the next ball down the ground, which came either side of Fuller and Toby Albert holing out on the legside. Dawson's late 15 off nine balls got the hosts to 157. However, it never felt enough, especially with Banton and Thomas hammering the ball to all quarters. The tone was set with the first delivery clipped off Banton's hip to the ropes and never relented.