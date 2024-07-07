Matches (24)
Lancashire vs Worcs, North Group at Manchester, T20 Blast, Jul 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
North Group, Manchester, July 07, 2024, Vitality Blast
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Lancashire
W
W
L
L
A
Worcs
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:27
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
|Match days
|7 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast
North Group
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|9
|7
|2
|14
|0.980
|DURH
|9
|5
|3
|11
|-0.560
|LANCS
|8
|5
|3
|10
|1.231
|LEICS
|9
|4
|3
|10
|0.302
|NHNTS
|8
|4
|3
|9
|-0.433
|YORKS
|9
|4
|5
|8
|0.154
|DERBS
|8
|3
|5
|6
|0.215
|NOTTS
|9
|2
|5
|6
|-1.506
|WORCS
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-0.629