RESULT
North Group (D/N), Nottingham, June 21, 2024, Vitality Blast
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
173/5
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
(20 ov, T:174) 165/8

Notts won by 8 runs

Notts squeeze out Derbyshire to keep faint hopes alive

Joe Clarke top-scores as Outlaws win again after nightmare opening to Blast campaign

ECB Reporters Network
21-Jun-2024 • 45 mins ago
Joe Clarke smashed a 29-ball 68, Vitality Blast, Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, Trent Bridge, May 26, 2023

Joe Clarke top-scored as Notts won their second game of this year's Blast  •  PA Images via Getty Images

Nottinghamshire 173 for 5 (Clarke 47) beat Derbyshire 165 for 8 (Donald 52) by eight runs
Notts Outlaws avenged a heavy defeat at Derby with a eight-run victory at Trent Bridge to keep their Vitality Blast season just about alive.
Joe Clarke's side climb off the bottom of the North Group table for the first time with their second win. After losing their first five matches, qualification for the quarter-finals will be a tall order but it remains mathematically possible.
Clarke, still searching for his first half-century of the season, hit 47 from 28 balls with Tom Moores (31 from 27) and Matt Montgomery (28 not out from 31) adding useful late runs to give Falcons a target of 174, skipper Samit Patel taking 2 for 24 on his first visit to Trent Bridge as a Derbyshire player, supported by Pat Brown's 2 for 39.
Aneurin Donald hit a 26-ball 52 and veteran Wayne Madsen 40 from 35 in Falcons' response but a solid performance with the ball by the home side, led by New Zealand left-arm quick Ben Lister taking 2 for 24 in his final appearance, ensured there would be no fairytale return for Patel.
After opting to bat first, Clarke hit 36 out of 59 for 1 in the powerplay. He was dropped just behind square off Patel on 24, but responded with three fours in an over off South African quick Daryn Dupavillon before slog-sweeping Ross Whiteley for his second six. Ben Martindale, in his maiden Blast innings, fell to a well-judged catch at long-off for 16.
Controversy followed before Outlaws reached half-way on 89 for 2, Clarke putting himself at serious risk of sanction after being given out caught at short third man.
As Dupavillon insisted he had his fingers fully under the ball to take Clarke's reverse-scoop just above the ground, the Notts skipper stood his ground, shooting alternate glares at standing umpire Graham Lloyd and the fielders, before ex-colleague Patel persuaded him he should leave the field.
Alex Hales (26 off 23) and Jack Haynes (18 off 13) both made starts before being caught off Patel in the deep and it took some enterprising batting from Moores and Montgomery to give the Outlaws bowlers something to defend, Moores hammering Patel for six over long-on before being athletically caught at short fine leg by 40-year-old Madsen.
Giving early impetus to the chase, Donald's extraordinary hitting power lifted the Falcons to 70 for 1 in their batting powerplay after David Lloyd had hoicked Olly Stone to midwicket for 7, the former Glamorgan batter completing a 21-ball half-century with his fifth six as Liam Patterson-White's first over went for 27 runs.
But the Outlaws left-arm spinner responded superbly, having Donald caught on the slog-sweep before bowling Zak Chappell in a second over that conceded only two runs. With legspinner Calvin Harrison miserly at the other end, Falcons were 87 for 3 from 10, the outcome squarely in the balance.
Cam Fletcher was well caught at long-off but Madsen stepped up to damage Harrison's figures with a four drilled through the on side and a six over long-off to bring the requirement down to 46 from five overs before Ross Whitely cleared the rope off Stone but holed out off Lister.
Patel's visions of being the match-winner vanished when he bottom-edged Stone into his stumps and when Madsen slashed Lister to be caught on the point boundary - a second wicket in two superb death overs - Outlaws were favourites, Falcons needing 19 from six balls, which proved too much.
NottinghamshireDerbyshireNotts vs DerbyshireT20 Blast

Derbyshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
DL Lloyd
caught78
AHT Donald
caught5226
CD Fletcher
caught2923
ZJ Chappell
bowled02
WL Madsen
caught4035
RA Whiteley
caught109
SR Patel
bowled44
BD Guest
caught78
AT Thomson
not out95
Extras(lb 5, w 2)
Total165(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS862121.061
LANCS853101.231
LEICS84390.302
NHNTS8439-0.433
DURH8439-0.799
YORKS84480.196
DERBS83560.215
NOTTS8255-1.506
WORCS8264-0.556
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR861131.614
SUSS862120.545
SOM853101.340
ESSEX853100.394
GLOUC84390.209
HANTS8246-0.639
GLAM8255-1.434
KENT8264-0.541
MIDDX8163-2.249
Full Table