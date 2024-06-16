Matches (19)
T20 World Cup (6)
T20 Blast (7)
CE Cup (4)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
IND v SA [W] (1)
NO RESULT
North Group, Nottingham, June 15, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Durham FlagDurham
(5/17 ov) 58/0
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire

No result

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Report

Washout leaves Nottinghamshire at rock bottom

Only five overs possible as Durham start strongly at Trent Bridge

ECB Reporters Network
15-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
A little sun and plenty of rain make for a dramatic scene at Trent Bridge, England vs India, 1st Test, Nottingham, 3rd day, August 6, 2021

Rain ruined the occasion at Trent Bridge  •  Getty Images

Durham 58 for 0 vs Nottinghamshire - match abandoned
Torrential rain scuppered any chance of Notts Outlaws building on Friday's first win of the season, forcing their North Group clash with Durham to be abandoned with just five overs possible at Trent Bridge.
Wet weather early in the day meant the scheduled 2.30pm start was put back to 4pm, with the intention to stage a contest of 17 overs per side.
Outlaws skipper Joe Clarke won the toss and elected to bowl first, after which Durham openers Alex Lees and Graham Clark enjoyed a flying start, putting on 58, of which 28 came in two overs from England paceman Olly Stone.
Clark picked up two boundaries in Stone's opening over and another two in his second, before pulling a huge six into the Fox Round stand.
New Zealand left-armer Ben Lister completed the fifth over of the Durham innings - the minimum each side must face to constitute a match - but then rain returned with a vengeance, accompanied by thunder and lightning.
It was a short-lived storm, barely lasting a quarter of an hour, but it deposited so much water on a playing area with little capacity to absorb more that umpires Paul Baldwin and James Middlebrook had no option but to call the game off, ironically during the sunniest weather of the day.
The Outlaws, who had broken their duck for the season against Worcestershire on Friday night by exceeding their DLS target by one run in another rain-affected contest, take another point for a no-result.
Bottom of the table with only three points at the halfway stage, the Outlaws would seem to have little chance of qualifying for the knock-out stages. Yet in an open group in which no team apart from leaders Lancashire Lightning has more than six points, a string of wins in the second half of the season could still see them go through.
The same applies to Durham, third from bottom but on five points only one behind second-placed Yorkshire Vikings.
NottinghamshireDurhamDurham vs NottsT20 Blast

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Durham Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
G Clark
not out3115
AZ Lees
not out2215
Extras(lb 2, w 3)
Total58(0 wkts; 5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
LANCS651101.690
YORKS53260.502
DERBS63360.479
BEARS53260.425
LEICS63360.226
NHNTS53260.175
DURH6235-1.087
WORCS6244-0.468
NOTTS7153-1.841
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUSS54181.050
SOM64280.930
SUR53170.469
ESSEX6336-0.291
HANTS6226-0.466
GLAM52250.140
KENT52340.920
GLOUC5133-0.551
MIDDX7153-2.153
Full Table