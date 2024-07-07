Matches (24)
MLC (3)
IND v SA [W] (1)
LPL (3)
T20 Blast (10)
TNPL (3)
ENG v WI (1)
RHF Trophy (1)
ZIM v IND (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)

Surrey vs Kent, South Group at London, T20 Blast, Jul 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

South Group, The Oval, July 07, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Surrey FlagSurrey
Kent FlagKent
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
SUR Win & Bat
KENT Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bowl
KENT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:28
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
Match days7 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS972140.980
DURH95311-0.560
LANCS853101.231
LEICS943100.302
NHNTS8439-0.433
YORKS94580.154
DERBS83560.215
NOTTS9256-1.506
WORCS9274-0.629
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR861131.614
SUSS963120.358
SOM853101.340
ESSEX853100.394
GLOUC94490.148
GLAM9357-1.129
KENT9366-0.458
HANTS8246-0.639
MIDDX8163-2.249
Full Table