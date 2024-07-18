Matches (10)
MLC (2)
WCL 2 (1)
LPL (1)
T20 Blast (2)
TNPL (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)

Worcs vs Derbyshire, North Group at Worcester, T20 Blast, Jul 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

North Group (D/N), Worcester, July 18, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Tomorrow
4:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
WORCS Win & Bat
DERBS Win & Bat
WORCS Win & Bowl
DERBS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:34
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days18 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1293181.259
LANCS1263151.110
LEICS1365140.179
NHNTS126414-0.318
YORKS1366130.085
DURH136613-0.413
DERBS1256110.195
WORCS13498-0.203
NOTTS12286-1.908
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1282181.291
SUSS1284160.660
SOM1274151.076
ESSEX1375150.253
GLOUC1366130.502
GLAM135711-1.207
HANTS12369-0.649
MIDDX12369-1.572
KENT133106-0.958
Full Table