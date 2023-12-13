Matches (10)
AUS v PAK (1)
IND v ENG (W) (1)
ZIM v IRE (1)
BBL 2023 (1)
SA v IND [ A ] (1)
Asia Cup [U19] (2)
WI v ENG (1)
Hazare Trophy (1)
SA v IND (1)
RESULT
1st semi final (D/N), Rajkot, December 13, 2023, Vijay Hazare Trophy
PrevNext
Haryana FlagHaryana
293/7
Tamil Nadu FlagTamil Nadu
(47.1/50 ov, T:294) 230

Haryana won by 63 runs

Player Of The Match
116* (118)
himanshu-rana
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
BetNEW
Report

Himanshu ton and all-round bowling lead Haryana into their maiden Vijay Hazare final

Tamil Nadu's star-studded batting line-up failed to chase down 294 despite Haryana missing Chahal

Vishal Dikshit
Vishal Dikshit
13-Dec-2023 • 1 hr ago
File photo: Himanshu Rana scored his second century of the season&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

File photo: Himanshu Rana scored his second century of the season  •  Getty Images

Haryana 293 for 7 (Himanshu 116*, Yuvraj 65, Sumit 48, Natarajan 3-79) beat Tamil Nadu 230 (Indrajit 64, Kamboj 4-30) by 63 runs
Haryana stormed into their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy final by thrashing five-time champions and a star-studded Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final in Rajkot. Haryana's historic win was set up by an unbeaten century from No. 3 Himanshu Rana, a blitzy finish from Sumit Kumar that propelled the score to 293 for 7, and the bowling attack that combined to bowl out Tamil Nadu for 230 in the absence of their lead spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who left for South Africa for national duty.
Opting to bat, Haryana started slow before Yuvraj Singh and Himanshu picked up pace with a second-wicket partnership of 132. The middle order, however, could not capitalise on Yuvraj's 65 off 79 and Haryana slipped from 170 for 2 to 206 for 6 as most batters fell while attempting big shots. Himanshu, meanwhile, continued to pull and drive to anchor the innings before the No. 8 Sumit joined Himanshu to lift Haryana again. He started with a first-ball six and smoked three fours and two more sixes for a game-changing partnership of 75 off 42 that ensured Haryana collected 69 runs in the last five, including 43 runs off three overs from T Natarajan, and a 19-run over from Varun Chakravarthy.
Himanshu brought up his century off 110 balls and scored nearly half of his runs in boundaries, with 11 fours and two sixes that earned him his second century of the tournament.
Tamil Nadu were dented in their chase even before it started because their regular No. 3 Baba Indrajit injured his face by slipping in the bathroom in the innings break, and had to move down to No. 5. Haryana strengthened their position further in the game by dismissing Baba Aparajith - caught down the leg side - and Hari Nishaanth within the first three overs. Vijay Shankar dug in for nearly 50 minutes but he was run-out while attempting a very risky single, and the well-set N Jagadeesan soon lobbed a catch to short fine leg off a sweep. Tamil Nadu were 76 for 4 in the 21st over and even though they still had Indrajith, captain Dinesh Karthik and Shahrukh Khan left, neither could take them close to the target.
With the asking rate already over 7.50 an over, Karthik smashed three sixes over the midwicket boundary and Indrajith scored a brisk half-century with strokes all around the ground. Karthik, however, miscued a pull to be caught at midwicket in the 31st over, and Shahrukh holed out three overs later to all but seal's Tamil Nadu's elimination. Anshul Kamboj soon had Indrajith caught at short fine leg and struck two more times in consecutive overs to finish with 4 for 30.
Karthik lamented the loss by saying that it was a "very chasable total," and credited his fast bowlers but said his batters did not really click when they needed big partnerships, an area he wanted his team to improve in to score big totals.
Haryana captain Ashok Menaria lauded his team for stepping up in the absence of Chahal, especially because he admitted that at the halfway stage, he thought 293 would not be enough.
Himanshu RanaSumit KumarTamil NaduHaryanaIndiaHaryana vs Tamil NaduVijay Hazare Trophy

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Tamil Nadu Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
B Aparajith
caught78
N Jagadeesan
caught3055
C Hari Nishaanth
caught14
V Shankar
run out2335
B Indrajith
caught6471
KD Karthik
caught3135
M Shahrukh Khan
caught1313
R Sai Kishore
caught2931
M Siddharth
caught39
CV Varun
lbw1619
T Natarajan
not out46
Extras(lb 1, nb 3, w 5)
Total230(10 wkts; 47.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
MUM7520201.158
KER7520201.553
TPURA7430160.493
SAU7430160.430
RLYS7430160.226
ODSA7430160.161
PONDI72508-0.922
SIKM70700-3.594
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
VIDAR7520201.349
MAHA7520200.985
SVCS7520200.390
HYD7430160.899
CGARH7430160.451
JHK7430160.136
MEGHA71604-1.361
MNPR70700-2.866
Group C
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
HRYNA7700281.891
KNTKA7610241.680
UKHND7520200.691
DELHI7340120.418
CHD7340120.777
J + K724010-0.456
MIZO71604-3.298
BIHAR70602-2.116
Group D
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
RAJ6600241.870
GUJ6410180.910
UP6420160.833
HP6330120.824
AP61406-0.769
AP61504-2.946
ASSAM61504-0.924
Group E
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
TN6510200.944
BENG6510202.100
MP6420160.478
BRODA6330120.070
PNJB6330120.800
GOA61504-0.303
NAGA60600-6.273
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved